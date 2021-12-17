Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Longeveron Inc. was announced.



Investors who are current long term investors in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: LGVN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Longeveron Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: LGVN stocks, concerns whether certain Longeveron directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida the plaintiff alleges on behalf of investors of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) who purchased or otherwise acquired Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company's IPO and/or who purchased Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) securities between February 12, 2021 and August 12, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws.



More specifically, the plaintiff claims that, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose between February 12, 2021 and August 12, 2021 that Lomecel-B was not as effective in treating aging frailty as Defendants had led investors to believe, that accordingly, Lomecel-B's clinical and commercial prospects with respect to aging frailty were overstated, and that as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.



Those who purchased shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



