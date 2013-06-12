Mar Jennings Creates Gatsby Inspired Garden Party

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Emmy-nominated TV Host, Lifestyle Expert and best-selling author Mar Jennings throws pre-launch Gatsby themed garden party for his upcoming LIFE ON MAR’S, Creating Casual Luxury national book release scheduled for September 2013.



Jennings is a master at entertaining, as 250 guests from the worlds of television and publishing—along with colleagues and personal friends—arrived to a Gatsby inspired party with all the bells and whistles of the roaring twenties.



Two vintage classic cars perched on the drive set the tone: a 1926 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Tilbury Sedan and a 1931 Cadillac V-12 Convertible Coupe, both provided by Dragone of Westport, Connecticut. The scene immediately prompted guests to journey back in time, aided by French champagne, in glasses with a Roaring Twenties silhouette, of course—prohibition was definitely over.



The centerpiece of the garden party buffet was a spectacle created by Classic Cakes, located in West Hartford: a recreation of Jennings’ home "Rosebrook Gardens" in perfect scale as a delicious Coconut cake.



Jennings greeted his guests in a white linen suit from Brooks Brothers, perfectly conjuring the image of Leonardo DiCaprio in the recent film. Guest toured the featured inspired home and experienced firsthand Jennings’ approach for creating a casual luxury home and garden while summery jazz played from hidden speakers. Why the twenties theme? “We tend to look back on all eras with nostalgia, but there is something about the combination of the elegance and carefree nature of the twenties that still appeals to everyone,” said Jennings. “It reminds me of how I want my guests to feel in my home, and what I want to capture with casual luxury in a modern way.”



Casual luxury is Mar Jennings’ signature style and in his new book LIFE ON MAR’S, Creating Casual Luxury he offers six design principles as the cure to all design dilemmas. “No matter what size space or style you may have, my design principles provide you with the much needed tools to make the right choices. From choosing colors to furniture placement and everything in between. Casual luxury can work in your home regardless of its size or the spaces within it; casual luxury has no boundaries and can be applied in any home,” Jennings says. The hardcover, coffee-table book is already available for pre-orders through Barnes & Noble or Amazon.com at the suggested retail price of $19.95 with already record breaking demand.



Most recently Jennings was selected to appear on several HGTV series, including The White Room Challenge and Flea Market Flip. He is an on-going correspondent and home and garden expert for The Better Show, a nationally syndicated lifestyle show. Over the years he has made multiple appearances on the Today Show, The Food Network, ABC, CBS, CNN and QVC. For more information about this upcoming book, publication dates, interviews, speaking engagements or media tours, visit http://marjennings.com .



About Mar Jennings

Mar Jennings is a nationally renowned TV Host, Lifestyle Expert and best-selling author known for his signature style: casual luxury. Currently the host of many lifestyle shows over the years appeared on HGTV, the Today Show, QVC, the Style Network, Food Network, Fox, ABC, CBS, CNN and in many other venues across the country.



