Market Report, "Fish and Seafood in Mexico", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Fish and Seafood in Mexico", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- According to current insight from CONAPESCA (National fishing commission) seafood has the lowest consumption frequency compared to food categories such as poultry and eggs, or red meat. Seafood is mainly purchased in street markets, because it is perceived to be fresher. Consumers are more familiar with species such as shrimps, and fish: Huachinango, sierra and mojarra; favouring their consumption. Fish and seafood are perceived as healthy but also expensive. High prices hold back consumption.
Euromonitor International's Fish and Seafood in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Crustaceans, Fish , Molluscs and Cephalopods.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fish and Seafood market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends in the Fish & Seafood Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Fish & Seafood Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Fish & Seafood Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Fish & Seafood Market in Germany
- Consumer Trends in the Fish & Seafood Market in Brazil
- Consumer Trends in the Fish & Seafood Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Fish & Seafood Market in China
- Consumer Trends in the Fish & Seafood Market in Spain
- The Future of the Fish & Seafood Market in China, to 2016
- The Future of the Fish & Seafood Market in Brazil, to 2016