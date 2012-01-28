‘Masters in Education Guides’ Explains How Art Education Degrees Paint a Bright Future for Artists

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2012 -- Educators have the ability to make a direct impact on the futures of students both young and old. Whether teaching them about the significant points in the history of the United States or exercising their minds with advanced physics theories, the more education and experience a teacher brings to the table, the bigger effect they can have on their students.



The same goes for educators in the art field, which is why more people are choosing to get an art education degree. Earning this degree not only allows people to further learn about the inner workings of some of the most well known artists in history, but also opens them up to advanced career opportunities.



To understand the requirements, specializations, benefits and career paths associated with an art education degree, aspiring art teachers can visit MastersInEducationGuides.org. Featuring a wealth of in-depth information for Education Masters programs, the website provides educators with insightful details to help them determine their best-suited degree choice and the potential jobs and salaries they can expect to obtain.



There are many advantages to obtaining an art education degree online. According to MastersInEducationGuides.org, because art education programs usually combine both art study and the development of teaching skills, K-12 art teachers will typically get more professional value from this degree than from a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) degree or a Master of Education (ME) degree.



Additionally, art education degrees allow people to gain skills and knowledge to improve their art practice and their professional capabilities, learn more about the history and theory of art, meet and work with other artists and teachers, and expand their career horizons.



MastersInEducationGuides.org states, “An art education degree prepares recipients to teach a variety of courses, from the kindergarten level through community college courses, and to work in museums and other alternative educational settings. Holding this degree will enhance opportunities for professional advancement in the educational system.”



Future art teachers can also choose to specialize in a variety of areas of study, including art history, art education in society, teaching art to gifted or special needs students, drawing, painting, mixed media, ceramics, curriculum development in art education, child and adolescent development, and more.



Whether interested in becoming an early childhood art teacher or a museum education professional, obtaining an art education degree is an essential step in expanding a person’s career possibilities.



