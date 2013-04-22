myMEDholiday.com Joins Social Networking Service Twitter

Thailand, Bangkok -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- In addition to a popular Facebook page, a large and growing Circle of friends on Google+, an RSS feed for regular news updates, and an informative Blog contained on their own site, the addition of a Twitter feed expands the company’s reach and its ability to keep would-be medical tourists up-to-date with the latest industry news and trends.



A public relations representative at the company says, “Joining Twitter benefits our customers who want to receive current information about any of myMEDholiday.com’s offerings, about worldwide healthcare trends, news and events happening in the medical tourism industry, or even notification of new posts on our blog. We’re excited about the potential this gives us to reach medical travelers in real-time.”



Since its inception earlier this month, the site’s Twitter page has gained more than 1300 followers, reflecting the popularity of the information and services available on myMEDholiday.com, and the trust the company has established with its client-base over time. And, with messages being Tweeted and re-Tweeted, Twitter allows for the development of a medical travel community where the main website, various healthcare providers, and medical tourists from around the world can connect.



In keeping with Twitter’s function as the “SMS of the internet,” myMEDholiday.com updates its page regularly, allowing followers to respond and comment, the aim being to establish a forum for medical travelers to interact with the professionals operating the site.



About mymedholiday.com

MyMEDHoliday.com is a comprehensive Medical Tourism portal and ratings site with offices in San Francisco, CA and Bangkok, Thailand. They provide direct access to detailed information about top medical and health care cost facilities around the world, giving patients the tools to locate, compare and contact medical travel or medical tourism providers quickly and conveniently. Their management team has over 15 years of experience with online travel and internet marketing, and has implemented a wide range of successful websites and e-marketing campaigns, and their aim is to work on behalf of patients and give them the information needed to make the right choices, while helping them find a safe, effective and cost-saving alternative for their health and medical needs.



To learn more visit - http://www.mymedholiday.com/