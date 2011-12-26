NetSoccerGames.com Adds Several New Free Soccer Games

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2011 -- NetSoccerGames.com, the Internet’s home for the best free online soccer games, has just added several new games to their growing roster. The Website features a collection of the top free online soccer games that can be played directly in any browser.



Since the millions of soccer fans around the country and the world can’t get enough of the game, soccer games online have grown in quantity, scope and type. NetSoccerGames.com has become a leader of the pack with more than forty different soccer games and growing. “Our almost rabid soccer fans help us search the Internet for the newest soccer games so that we can offer the best of every type and update the Website weekly,” said the NetSoccerGames.com Website founder.



Everyone from novices to highly experienced players can find dozens of soccer games online that will keep them entertained with all levels of skill sharpening challenges. All of the games feature exciting graphics and music with some requiring mouse and keyboard control and others just the mouse or the keyboard. Gamers can choose from free kick games, penalty kicks and goal defense to 3D soccer and beyond. All games can be played directly in any browser with no need for downloads.



Some games like “Speedplay World Soccer” offer a choice between as many as 32 teams while others like “Crossing Cup” allow gamers to play in every key position in the game as well as take turns playing offense or defense. Gamers can find ultra realistic play or highly unique experiences like the hybrid science fiction soccer game “Crunchball 3000” or “Death Penalty: Zombie Football.”



Among the new games recently added are “Virtual Champions League,” which offers a top-down view of the action and a choice of eight teams based on real association football clubs. The ultimate objective of “Virtual Champions League” is to win the tournament. In order to do this, gamers must lead their team to victory in three-minute-long soccer matches to progress to the next stage of the tournament. “Skyline Soccer is a unique soccer game addition to the Website’s roster that appeals to the ‘extreme sports’ generation. “The game is far from traditional soccer since it’s played from the rooftops of skyscraper, but it’s full of surprises and highly exciting gameplay,” said the Website founder.



