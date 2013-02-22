New Market Study, "Sebia SA - Product Pipeline Analysis.", Has Been Published

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Sebia SA(Sebia) designs, manufactures, commercializes, and exports electrophoresis tests and analyzers for diagnosis of cancer. Its Electrophoresis program can be classified into couple of categories,namely, Automated system for capillary electrophoresis, Gel electrophoresis and Electrophoresis scanning software. Its Gel electrophoresis category includes products such as hydrasys 2, gelscan, hydragel 1, 2, 4 & 9 immunofixation, hydragel 5 proteinuria, hydragel 7 & 15 hemoglobin, hydragel 7, 15 & 30 lipo + lp(a) and hydragel 7, 15 & 30 iso-ldh among others. Its Automated system for capillary electrophoresis category includes products such as capillarys 2 flex piercing, capillarys hr, neurosoft and minicap protein 6 among others. Its phoresis software allows scanning and storage of electrophoresis results from any gel processed by the hydrasys including immunofixation. It also provides support service and training activities. It offers its products through distributors to medical laboratories worldwide. It is headquartered at Evry,France.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Sebia SA portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
