New Technology Helps Physiotherapy Patients in Toronto

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- "Shockwave Therapy technology can help patients decrease pain and sensitivity, and achieve faster recovery times often returning to pre-injury activity levels after only a few treatments," explained Brad Saltz, a registered Physiotherapist at Ace Physiotherapy Toronto.



Shockwave Therapy is the use of acoustic pressure waves applied to bone or soft tissue by a Registered Physiotherapist. The therapy effectively causes a controlled micro-trauma to the area, breaking up scar tissue and causing the body to regenerate.



Common conditions successfully treated using Shockwave Therapy include: plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendonitis, shoulder impingement, frozen shoulder, trigger finger, tennis elbow, golfer’s elbow, shin splints, Morton’s Neuroma, IT band syndrome, carpal tunnel syndrome, bunions, chronic muscle tension or tendinitis anywhere in the body.



Shockwave Therapy has been shown to be extremely effective in shortening traditional treatment periods, making it the treatment of choice of professional athletes and helping them return to the playing field faster.



Ace Physio employs the European-made Storz Masterpuls MP200. All treatments at Ace Physio are performed by Registered Physiotherapists, highly qualified health care professionals using the most successful Shockwave Therapy system available on the market today. To learn more about Shockwave Therapy treatments visit http://www.acephysio.ca



