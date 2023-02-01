NYSE: SUNL Investor Alert: Deadline on February 14, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on February 14, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) over alleged securities laws violations by Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II.



Investors who purchased shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: February 14, 2023. NYSE: SUNL stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) common shares between January 25, 2021 and September 28, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between January 25, 2021 and September 28, 2022, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective underwriting and risk evaluation with respect to its contractor advance program; (2) Sunlight lacked the oversight and periodic monitoring systems necessary to timely detect bad debt associated with its contractor advance program; (3) the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and reporting of non-cash advance receivables; (4) as a result, the Company would be forced to take a non-cash advance receivables impairment charge exceeding $30 million; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



