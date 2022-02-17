NYSE:APSG Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations at Apollo Strategic Growth Capital

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2022 -- Apollo Strategic Growth Capital is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE: APSG), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Apollo Strategic Growth Capital regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New York based Apollo Strategic Growth Capital intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses.



On December 3, 2021, American Express Global Business Travel ("GBT"), announced its entry into a business combination agreement with special purpose acquisition company Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE: APSG) ("APSG"). Under the terms of the agreement, APSG shareholders will retain ownership of only 15.4% of the combined company.



