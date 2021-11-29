October Proved to Be a Bumper Month for Crypto

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2021 -- October was a pretty impressive month for cryptocurrencies - the most well-known of all, Bitcoin, enjoyed a 40% spike and many others also pushed up to reach an all-time high. The Shiba Inu coin, for example, gained more than 800% during the month. Shiba Inu coin was created as a spin-off from the Dogecoin but overtook the original by a long way thanks to October's incredible activity. There's no doubt that Bitcoin changed the financial world forever when it was invented in 2009 and it now has the potential to dominate the balance sheets of corporate America too. However, it - and Shiba Inu coin - aren't the only attractive digital currency investments right now. Ethereum is also considered a blue-chip cryptocurrency like Bitcoin and accounts for around 43% of the entire asset class. Solana has also had a great year in 2021 when it broke into the league of the top 10 cryptocurrencies in the world.



As investor relations recruiters with a wealth of experience in many areas of banking and financial services, Selby Jennings is always abreast of the most recent developments in the cryptocurrency world. Being at the cutting edge of change is one of the ways the team supports clients, ensuring that they are also up to date. The firm also uses a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to create options for every type of hiring need, from ambitious start-ups seeking development and growth to internationally renowned brands with a focus on new markets. As well as being leading specialist investor relations recruiters, the team at Selby Jennings is also able to provide expert support in many other key fields, including financial technology, quantitative research and trading, risk management, insurance and actuarial, as well as legal and compliance. The team has access to a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals it has built over the years as well as contacts at employers across the industry.



Nationwide coverage in the USA is extensive, including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. However, the reach that Selby Jennings has as asset management recruiters goes much further, as the US team is also part of a 1,000+ international workforce. Plus, it is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. This combination of national and worldwide networks is vital in a sector such as banking and financial services, which operates across borders. Also key, is the quality of the team at Selby Jennings - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to ensure high standards at all times. There are currently many different roles available via Selby Jennings today, including Vice President [Growth Equity], Lead Software Engineer and Investment Banking Analyst.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about Investor relations recruiters visit: https://www.selbyjennings.com/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings on: +1 646 759 4560.



- For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.