Party City Holdco Inc. (OTC:PRTYQ, Formerly NYSE:PRTY) Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (OTC: PRTYQ, formerly NYSE: PRTY), filed a lawsuit against Party City Holdco Inc over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws.



Woodcliff Lake, NJ based Party City Holdco Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide.



On January 17, 2023, Party City Holdco Inc. abruptly filed for bankruptcy, disclosing the Company's ongoing liquidity shortfall, its need for loans beyond credit lines available, and its inability to find lenders willing to provide those loans.



On June 9, 2023, Party City Holdco Inc. further revealed that its audit firm had resigned due to a disagreement about the Company's decision to not include a "going concern" warning in its third quarter 2022 financial report, which would have alerted investors to the Company's potential inability to continue as a going concern. Furthermore, the Company also disclosed that there was a "material weakness in internal control over financial reporting" at the time of the third quarter 2022 10-Q.



The plaintiff claims that between November 8, 2022 and June 9, 2023, the defendants made false statements and/or concealed that the Company affirmatively misrepresented that its capital resources "will be adequate to meet our liquidity needs for at least the next 12 months", that omitted that there was substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, that downplayed the nature and extent of the Company's then-existing liquidity problems, that omitted that the Company's existing credit facilities were insufficient to satisfy its operational needs and that it was unable to obtain additional loans in the normal course of business, and that omitted that there was a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting.



