Peter Leeds Introduces Additional Penny Stock Tips in His Newsletter to Increase Better Buy Opportunities

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- The Penny Stock Guide, the official newsletter from Peter Leeds, is the leading penny stock investment guide that teaches the basic principles of penny stocks trading.



The recommended penny stocks mentioned in the newsletter have to pass through a rigorous 29-point Leeds analysis, a carefully constructed method for making penny stock calls that Peter Leeds has perfected over many years. The newsletter’s list of penny stocks continually presents profit-making opportunities while avoiding risky investments. These stocks can potentially expand an investor's profits in a relatively short time.



Peter Leeds provides his subscribers with the best penny stock picks for that period in time. The company is proud that the Leeds Analysis has a history of accurately finding winning investments which have helped clients achieve larger gains.



In recent days, penny stocks trading has become very popular due to the low prices of the stocks and the smaller investment risk needed to get started. This makes it very easy for investors to get into these stocks without allocating a large percentage of their investment portfolio.



Many penny stocks represent America’s best, undiscovered, up-and-coming companies. Several penny stocks are trading for mere pennies because they are undiscovered or are new businesses that are not yet known in the market. Some penny stocks have gone from $1/share to $40, turning small investments like $500 into $20,000 in short period of time.



Unlike regular stocks on mainstream exchanges, the best penny stock picks can double or triple in value overnight because of the volume of shares traded. Even small fluctuations in the price can trigger a massive swing in the value of that stock. This is one of the large draws of investing in penny stocks and not larger cap stocks.



About Penny Stocks Guide

The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks available on the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The Penny Stock Guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools to help educate them for future trades. To learn more, please visit http://www.pennystocks.net