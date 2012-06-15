Planet-Numbers.co.uk Keeps Families in Touch With Cheap International Calls

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- A lot of businesses in the UK have a Freephone telephone number so that customers can get in touch with them without racking up their own phone bill. A 0800 number provides a positive image and makes the company more accessible. This is particularly important for new businesses that are striving to build up a good reputation.



Business research in the UK has shown that consumers view Freephone numbers as an incentive to call. They associate 0800 numbers with value and if they have the choice of dialling a Freephone number or one charged at local rate, they dial the 0800 one. Further research shows that Freephone numbers increase marketing response rates by an average 300%.



In these austere times, companies need to offer incentives if they want to grow their customer base. One site they have been turning to for help to achieve this is PlanetNumbers.co.uk.



“For all businesses, the goal is to be as accessible as possible to its clients, as cost-efficiently as possible with the long-term in mind. In other words, a business telephone number is an investment,” declares a spokesperson for Planet Numbers.



The website is simple and easy to use, with a menu bar on the home page breaking down the services on offer into numbers, call handling and cheap international calls.



Visitors to the Numbers section of the website will be able to get further information about the different types of phone number available in the UK, such as Freephone, Television Numbers, International Toll Free numbers and Alphadial Numbers.



Calling abroad from a UK landline or mobile phone can be prohibitively expensive. Planet Numbers offers a cheap international calls service whereby customers can save as much as 96% on standard BT phone rates.



The homepage contains a link to a large number of positive comments from customers, a link to the latest copy of the Planet Newsletter and links to allow social media fans to engage with the company on Facebook, Twitter and Google+. The Planet Numbers blog contains a plethora of high quality editorial content and money saving tips.



The Client page features a whole host of testimonials from well-known organisations that have obtained their phone numbers through the company and the FAQ page provides answers to many common queries. Customers can contact Planet Numbers via a Freephone customer helpline number or by completing a simple form on the Support page.



Planet Numbers is an independent UK communications provider. The company is totally independent and offers services from many Tier 1 networks across the UK. Popular services include 0800 numbers, cheap international calls and freephone numbers



