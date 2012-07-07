Recently Released Market Study: Sports Nutrition in Japan

Fast Market Research recommends "Sports Nutrition in Japan" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2012 -- Sports nutrition sales grew by 1% in 2011. Rising health consciousness and a boom in running helped push category growth, aided by manufacturers continuously launching new products. Running is a foundation of many sports, and helps build up an individual's physical strength. According to a study by the Japan Productivity Centre, the number of people who enjoy running and jogging has risen to approximately 28 million people. One of the key running events, the Tokyo Marathon, received 2.7 million...
Euromonitor International's Sports Nutrition in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Non-Protein Products, Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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