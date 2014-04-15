Star Moving Company Offers International Relocation Service at the Most Reasonable Rates

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Since its inception in the year 2003, The Star Movers have carved out a niche for itself in offering high quality and cost effective moving solutions to its clients. The moving company possesses the wherewithal to offer a comprehensive door-to-door relocation services for all household items overseas or within Malaysia at the most reasonable prices. The online moving firm specializes in providing storage solutions, international relocations and residential and commercial moving to its clients scattered across the globe.



A senior executive at the Star Movers, in a recent interview had this to say, “We are a Singapore based company that has a global presence. At present, we take great pride in stating that we possess 1,300 moving service centres in 146 countries around the world. This speaks volume about the wide network at our disposal that enables us to serve our customers in the most efficient manner. Moreover, we offer quality relocation services from Malaysia to more than 900 worldwide destinations including USA, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Dubai, China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, to name a few.



The company offers a wide assortment of services that enable to comprehensively ease out the moving hassles of the clients. The services on offer include residential moving along with office moving and storage services. The leading online moving company also caters to the international moving needs of its clients at highly discounted rates. Moreover, for the convenience of the clients, the moving company is high on offering Disposal and Logistics services. The online moving major has made elaborate arrangements to ship the cargo to the desired location by air and sea.



The official further added, “We lay great emphasis on customer satisfaction and strive hard to consistently provide quality services to our clients at the most cost effective rates. We understand the business better than most and apply our knowledge, experience and expertise to make the moving process reliable, hassle free and secure. Moreover, we also offer customized solution that meets the diverse needs and aspirations of our esteemed clients and that too at the most reasonable rate. In order to make the moving experience of the client safe and convenient, our professionals assist the clients at every step”.



Therefore, if you want to avail the services of the top moving company in Malaysia, then all you have to do is follow the link provided here. You may contact the company by simply dialing the toll free number provided here - 561-772-9250. Moreover, you can forward your queries at the email ID of the company. The company officials would get in touch with you as soon as possible.



About Star Movers

The Malaysia based online moving company, Star Movers is the most revered, reputable name in offering quality moving and relocation solutions to their clients and that too at the most affordable rate. The moving major caters to domestic and overseas relocation needs of people The company also offers superior moving and relocations to Singapore. Therefore, if you are want to find relocation services in Singapore, hen all you have to do is follow the link provided here.



Contact Details



Star International Movers

B-5-8 Plaza Mont Kiara

50480 Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia

Tel: +603 27262638

Fax: +603 62045798

Website: http://www.starmovers.com.my/