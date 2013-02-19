Sump Pump Systems from Dry-X Waterproofing for Leak-Free Basement

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Dry-X Waterproofing is a one-stop solution provider for all leaky & Wet basement repair problems. The best defense against a wet, leaky basement is contacting Dry-X Basement Waterproofing. Customers are extremely pleased with the waterproofing service provided by Dry-X as they deliver good job and use awesome waterproofing products.



They provide a wide array of options to suit every customer’s need. To waterproof a basement they use the best waterproofing products. A spokesperson for Dry-X Waterproofing stated “Our quality basement contractors will be able to advise you on the best course of action to fix your leaky basement.”



He further says, “We will inspect your basement and inside and out for any problems and propose a variety of remedies and the best possible solution.” Dry-X provides and installs a full line of variable HP sump pumps systems from manufacturers like Storm Pro, Wayne and Zoeller.



Their experienced consultants work with clients and within their budget to recommend and design a water pumping system that will provide them peace of mind and years of service. All pumps installed by Dry-X carry either a five-year or lifetime warranty from the original date of installation.



Dry-X will replace pump with a brand new pump if anything goes wrong with the original installed pump within the warranty period.



About Dry-X

Established in 2003, Dry-X Waterproofing is a top Connecticut and New York waterproofing company. It is a fully-insured (up to $2 million) and licensed and bonded company that provides services such as excavation, foundation repair and basement waterproofing. DRY-X waterproofing is not a giant nationwide chain that is too big to give you the personal attention you deserve. They are family owned and operated and are here to service their clients before, during, and long after the job is completed. Their Customer Service is the core foundation of their business.



To learn more visit: http://dxbasementwaterproofing.com/ or call at 914 827-5804 to order for waterproofing services.