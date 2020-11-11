Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Worldwide Prospects, Share, Crucial Players, Size & Forecast – 2028

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2020 -- Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Analysis 2020-2030



A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the swab and viral transport medium market including global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the swab and viral transport medium market, growth prospects are obtained with maximum precision.



Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market: Segmentation



The global swab and viral transport medium is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.



Product Type



Viral Transport Medium

Tissue Culture Medium

Glycerol Transport Medium

Virus Swabs

Nasopharyngeal Swabs

Deep Nasal Swabs

Combined Nasal & Throat Swabs

Culture Swabs

Vaginal Swabs



Indication



Influenza

Respiratory syncytial virus

Mumps Virus

Adenovirus

Rhinovirus

Herpes Simplex Virus

Varicella-Zoster Virus

Other Indication



End User



Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals & ASCs

Specialty Clinics

Others



Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Report Chapters



Chapter 01 – Executive Summary



The report initiates with the executive summary of the Swab and Viral Transport Medium market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes market size and revenue distribution of market segment of the Swab and Viral Transport Medium market.



Chapter 02 – Market Introduction



Readers can find the definition and a detailed segmentation of the Swab and Viral Transport Medium market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market.



Chapter 03 – Market Background



This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors, drivers, restraints, and opportunity analysis that are expected to influence growth of the Swab and Viral Transport Medium market over the forecast period. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.



Chapter 04 – Market Context



This section includes premium insights such as product adoption analysis, application road map, key promotional strategies, regulations, and many more. This section helps readers understand the key factors associated with the Swab and Viral Transport Medium market.



Chapter 05 – Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Value Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the Swab and Viral Transport Medium during the forecast period. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical Swab and Viral Transport Medium market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).



Chapter 06 – Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Product Type



Based on product type, the Swab and Viral Transport Medium market is segmented into viral transport medium and virus swabs. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in Swab and Viral Transport Medium and market attractiveness analysis based on product type.



Chapter 07 – Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Indication



This chapter provides details about the Swab and Viral Transport Medium based on Indication, and has been classified into influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, mumps virus, adenovirus, rhinovirus herpes simplex virus varicella-zoster virus and other indications. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on indication



Chapter 08 – Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by End User



This chapter provides details about the Swab and Viral Transport Medium market based on end user, and has been classified into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers specialty clinics and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on end user.



Chapter 09 – Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Region



This chapter explains how the Swab and Viral Transport Medium market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



Chapter 10 – North America Swab and Viral Transport Medium Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of the North America Swab and Viral Transport Medium market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, and market growth based on the application and countries in North America.



Chapter 11 – Latin America Swab and Viral Transport Medium Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Swab and Viral Transport Medium market in Latin American countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.



Chapter 12 –Europe Swab and Viral Transport Medium Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Swab and Viral Transport Medium market in Europe in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.



Chapter 13 – East Asia Swab and Viral Transport Medium Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter highlights the growth of the Swab and Viral Transport Medium in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan & South Korea. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Swab and Viral Transport Medium market in East Asia.



Chapter 14 – South Asia Swab and Viral Transport Medium Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Swab and Viral Transport Medium market in South Asia in several countries such as India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and rest of South Asia are included in this chapter.



Chapter 15 – Oceania Swab and Viral Transport Medium Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter highlights the growth of the Swab and Viral Transport Medium in Oceania. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Swab and Viral Transport Medium market in Australia and New Zealand.



Chapter 16 – MEA Swab and Viral Transport Medium Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides information about how the Swab and Viral Transport Medium market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period.



Chapter 17 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis



This section include deep dive analysis of Swab and Viral Transport Medium market for key and emerging countries. Reader can understand the market value and volume by product type, technology and end user for key countries.



Chapter 18 – Market Structure Analysis



This chapter highlights the tier structure analysis, market concentration analysis and company share analysis along with sales footprint analysis of key player operating in Swab and Viral Transport Medium market.



Chapter 19 – Competition Analysis



In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Swab and Viral Transport Medium market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Quidel Corporation, COPAN Diagnostics Inc., VIRCELL S.L., Deltalab, Titan Biotech Ltd., Medical Wire & Equipment and among others.



Chapter 20 – Assumptions and Acronyms



This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the Swab and Viral Transport Medium report.



Chapter 21 – Research Component Methodology



This chapter help readers understand the research component methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Swab and Viral Transport Medium market.



