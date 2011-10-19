Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2011 -- Haarklinikken, a worldwide leader in the research and treatment of hair and scalp disorders, has opened a new facility in Tampa, Florida, expanding their international presence to include the United States of America. Tampa Hair Restoration services are now offered.



Since it's establishment in the latter part of the 70's Haarklinikken has treated more than fifty thousand clients in Denmark, Norway and Germany. They have several treatment clinics in Europe. The Tampa clinic will become their ninth center, and will be directed by Dr. Panos E. Vasiloudes (MD, PhD, FAAD, FAAP), fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, and a Board Certified Dermatology / Dermatologic Surgeon. Haarklinikken's Density Improvement Program is their most popular service and will be a featured offering at the Tampa facility.



Haarklinikken's Density Improvement Program is unique because it incorporates advanced hair treatment methods includding Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) Hair Transplantation and their individually formulated extract therapies. This combination is what makes Haarklinikken unique. The use of both a topical treatment product and the minimally evasive FUE transplantation , results in the maximum amount of regrowth and increase in hair quality possible.



The FUE method of transplantation leaves much smaller scars and most patient can return to work in a matter of days without anyone noting they had anything done. The recovery time with this form of transplants is greatly reduced.The seTampa Hair Restorationcond part of the Density Improvement Program is the use of natural extracts to restore the hair quality. It is not uncommon for this therapy to also be offered without the FUE transplants as it can be very effective at treating hair loss itself. Their extracts are proprietary and result form decade of scientific research and clinical study. Each regimine is custom developed for each patient depending on their hair type and hair restoration needs. A regimen will typically include BCB and PH Shampoos, Balsam, Extract, Hairsprays, and Styling Gels. These different products are used at different times as prescribed my the hair restoration physician. The extracts are actually mixed by hand in the office to create the perfect product on a patient by patient basis. This has been part of their success and why the extracts tend to work better than other common hair restoration products.



Haarklinikken has a policy to evaluate each patient before prescribing any treatments. Their sterling reputation is based in part by their willingness to turn down patients who would make bad candidates for hair restoration. "Our main focus is providing results to our patients. We consider patient satisfaction to be the primary metric by which we gauge our success." said Lars Skjøth, Haarklinikken’s founder and CEO.



Haarklinikken is the first to recognize that there are many conditions of the hair and scalp for which there are currently no treatments. This is why Haarklinikken continues to invest in the development of new science and new techniques to treat hair loss.



Their newest product, due to be released in the fourth quarter of 2011, has been eleven years in the making, and is targeted towards the treatment of hereditary hair loss.



Haarklinikken Hair Restoration Tampa

4238 W Kennedy Blvd

Suite 1

Tampa, FL 33609