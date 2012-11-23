The Difference Between Eyesight and Vision

Gainesville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Seeing clearly, in itself, is no small feat. As light is reflected by objects near and far, it enters the eye through the cornea. It is then focused through the pupil as tiny muscles in the iris contract and relax, opening and closing in response. The lens, just behind the pupil, changes shape with the help of small muscles in the ciliary body to focus the light onto the retina at the back of the eye. Millions of photoreceptive nerve cells within the retina send light energy in the form of electric impulses through the optic nerve to the brain. Light sensitive cone cells, in the center portion of the retina called the macula, specialize in color and detail seen in bright light. Low light, peripheral vision cells, called rods, surround the macula, acting as motion sensors in dim conditions. This is the miracle of eyesight.



The retina sends about ten million messages to the brain each second according to University of Pennsylvania Medical School research. Translating that light energy into awe-inspiring images of the world around us involves integrated responses by many parts of the eye and brain. Binocular vision, tracking, and focusing processes all work together with nerve impulses and motor skills to provide not only a clear image, but a clear interpretation of that image, giving it meaning through visual motor integration with the brain. Eyes, neurons, and brain are all working together to provide image, color, movement, depth of field and meaning for cognitive interpretation of all that we see. Now we are talking vision.



Not everything, however, is as cut and dry as reading a letter on a black and white chart. Strabismus, or deviating eye; amblyopia, or lazy eye; letter reversal; and convergence insufficiency can all make visual and learning skills less than perfect. Reading can become a difficult task, and translating letters, numbers and symbols into meaningful information can prove confusing to students with vision disorders. Most disorders like these can be dramatically improved through vision therapy. Similarly, vision skills like tracking, binocular vision, color vision, visual memory, and visual form discrimination can also see measurable improvement through vision therapy programs.



When patients continue to experience vision issues, even after eyesight is tested and corrected, Dr. Tod Davis of Developmental Optometry & Vision Therapy Services can make a significant difference. Under his direction, patients experiencing problems that have prevented them from enjoying and excelling at specific tasks undergo vision therapy, learning how to strengthen and restore communication between the eye and the brain. Reading, learning, and hand-to-eye-to-brain activities required in sports, careers and countless tasks used in everyday living become easier. Dreams, goals and achievements that once seemed impossible become realistic and within reach.



Developmental vision testing, combined with vision therapy targeting a variety of vision skills, can help struggling students and lifelong learners enjoy tasks that once proved frustrating. Dr. Davis puts over 30 years of experience into helping patients throughout eastern Virginia embrace the world of good vision, in tandem with good eyesight, bringing their world, as they see it, into focus.



Author published earlier about “Developmental Optometrist Dr. Tod Davis reveals Vision Therapy success story” and now came with Treat convergence insufficiency in Virginia for all.