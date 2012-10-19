The Peter Leeds Penny Stocks Guide Offers the World Famous Penny Stock Newsletter to New Investors

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- The Penny Stocks Guide is the world famous penny stock newsletter that helps investors interested in penny stocks to get invaluable investment advice on a daily basis. Through the newsletter, investors will get the very best fundamentally solid penny stocks, the best buy/sell prices and daily updates on penny stocks. By using the research findings from the Leeds Analysis, Peter Leeds uncovers the absolute best penny stock picks that are revealed to subscribers.



All subscribers will get the penny stock picks, target prices, updates and guidance they need to profit from penny stocks investments. These are the top performing penny stocks and since this is 100% online, subscribers can get all the information for trades instantly when they are published. The newsletter has an industry-leading track record for performance and accuracy of their predictions.



The crucial element behind Peter Leeds and his team is the Leeds Analysis. It provides a detailed review of the value factors specific to penny stocks and its shares. Using methods of fundamental analysis honed over many years, Peter Leeds discovers value in stocks that others can't see. He guarantees that any research conducted will be completely impartial. The team pores over the financial reports of hundreds of companies to find firms of outstanding quality with superior prospects for long-term growth.



All the hot penny stocks must pass the rigorous 29-point Leeds Analysis, the carefully constructed method for penny stock calls that Peter Leeds perfected over many years. Their proprietary method takes the best features of fundamental, technical, and Third Level Analysis(tm), and tailors it to the specific requirements of penny stocks. The hot penny stocks list continually presents profit-making opportunities. Many result in significant gains and exciting price fluctuations that can expand profits many times over.



With unusual accuracy in finding winning investments, clients have achieved huge gains in this kind of trading. Through his experience, penny stock professional Peter Leeds knows which shares have been overlooked by investors and recommends subscribers to buy calls just as these exciting penny stocks may be about to explode in price. Leading the industry for over 12 years, and having provided more than 32,000 subscriptions, Peter Leeds is one of the most popular financial advisors in North America.



The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks available in the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The Penny Stock Guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools, to help educate them for future trades. To learn more, please visit http://www.pennystocks.net



About The Penny Stocks guide

The Penny Stocks guide describes What Defines the Best Penny Stocks and Which Ones to Buy and finally suggest Top Penny Stocks to purchase at http://www.pennystocks.net. Visit them to know more.