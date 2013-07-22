Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Employee attendance tracking can be time-consuming. Small businesses looking for a productive way to track attendance, vacation, PTO and sick time can try out the new ezTimeSheet software which starts from $39 with no hidden cost. Employers of small businesses can rest easy knowing that all functions of this innovative software are included in the purchase price.



“We want our valuable customers to be secure in the knowledge that our software never includes hidden costs.” Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com, states. “Additionally, our Eztimesheet attendance tracker is perfect for those end users that don’t have an accounting degree.” he adds.



EzTimeSheet time clock developers included several updates in the new version to boost productivity for small businesses in tracking employee attendance with no hidden cost:



- The new graphic interface is straightforward and user-friendly. It will eliminate extensive learning curves for first time PC time clock customers.



- ezTimeSheet was updated with new data import and export feature, so even companies without network setup can use it easily.



- The new edition also includes more flexible editing function, permission control features, report feature and timesheet lock/unlock features, which will save user’s time in payroll processing and tax reporting filing.



This time clock software is compatible with Windows 8, 7, Vista, 2003 and XP. Halfpricesoft.com developers are encouraging employers and HR manager to download this new version and try it at no risk or obligation from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-tracking-time-sheet-download.asp .



ezTimeSheet has an amazing array of features that make time-tracking and payroll tasks simple and easy, including:



- Easy-to-use graphical interface that allows employees to punch in and punch out via computer



- Automatic time tracking that automatically calculates gross payroll figures



- Automatic check for duplicate and overlapping time entries



- Administrator can enter and edit time data when necessary



- Administrator can add notes to individual time entries



- Flexible report features that are easy to use



- Export report data to Excel, PDF or image formats for analysis and sharing



- Export payment data to .CSv file for use with other software



- Separate password protection for administrator and employees



- Equipped for network access



- Backup feature to protect database



To make ezTimeSheet software available for any size business, Halfpricesoft.com give buyers a new way to get free products by partnering with TrialPay, the leader in alternative online payments. Buyers can now get 5-user version time tracker software for Free when they try or buy an offer from one of TrialPay 2,000 blue-chip advertisers.



Business owners, who hate to track employee attendance manually and get overwhelmed by accounting and payroll headaches, can learn more about ezTimeSheet software at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-sheet-tracking-software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2/1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.