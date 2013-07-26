Travel Excellence Tour Operator Costa Rica Assists Clients in Travel Planning

San Jose, Costa Rica -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Thousands of visitors travel to Costa Rica each year, in large part due to the variations in climate and landscape found in this beautiful country. Here tourists may travel through an extensive rain forest, spend time relaxing on a breathtaking beach, visit a volcano or spend time traveling down a river. With so much to see and do in this country, it's no wonder tourists fall in love and Costa Rica travel and vacation packages are available through Travel Excellence to make this possible. Whether one is a first time visitor or someone who has returned to the country on a number of occasions, Travel Excellence Tour Operator Costa Rica can be of help," Modesta Blanco declares.



Visitors choose the type of holiday which best meets their needs. For some, experiencing the adrenaline sports offered in the country accounts for their dream vacation while others wish to have a more romantic trip. "From bungee jumping and white water rafting to a honeymoon or wedding package, all clients need to do is ask. Travel Excellence assists clients in booking guides and transportation, domestic flights, meetings, car rentals and more. No request is too small or too large as staff members work to accommodate each Costa Rican visitor to their best of the ability and succeed in doing so for the most part. Tours allow visitors to explore the country and learn little known facts about Costa Rica and its many treasures or one may choose to explore on his or her own, rearranging the itinerary whenever they wish to. The client remains in charge when planning his or her holiday and Travel Excellence is here to help make it perfect in every way," Modesta Blanco continues.



Travel Excellence offers more than 200 destinations in Costa Rica for travelers to select from and tour packages allow visitors to save up to 20 percent on their holiday as this company is known for the best prices in the Market. Agents possess more than 15 years of experience and provide support 24 hours a day, seven days a week when tourists are in the country. "No detail is overlooked when it comes to the satisfaction of clients and Travel Excellence retains the distinction of being the first tour operator in Central America to obtain a quality ISO certificate. These are just two reasons why travelers turn to us when booking their Costa Rica travel and vacation packages," Modesta Blanco states.



About Travel Excellence Tour Operator Costa Rica

Travel Excellence, established in 1996, provides innovative and ingenious ideas to ensure every visitor to the country obtains the maximum enjoyment from their trip. Offering specialized services, Travel Excellence strives to provide each client with a trip that will have them eager to come back and see more of the country. Staff are known for their creativity and thoroughness and clients describe the experience of working with the ground operators as friendly and professional at the same time.