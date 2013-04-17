UK Prescription Drug Specialist Launches Campaign Against Counterfeit Suppliers

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- With over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, PrescriptionDrugs4U.com presents the benefits of sourcing prescription drugs from the UK and reveals a simple three step procedure that US citizens can implement to safeguard from sourcing counterfeit prescription drugs.



In recent months, a large amount of coverage across the press and media has focussed on counterfeit drugs supplied by Canadian pharmacy chains, including Canada Pharmacy, and a large number of pharmacies outside of the US supplying either counterfeit drugs or prescription drugs online without requiring prescriptions. In light of very recent coverage highlighting the increasing US problem of prescription drug abuse, PrescriptionDrugs4U.com was motivated to help put an end to the misleading and dangerous global supply chain.



The UK pharmaceutical supply chain is regulated by two organisations. Firstly, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (M.H.R.A). Similar to, and in may cases working in conjunction with the FDA, the MHRA is responsible for the authorisation, granting, renewal, variation, suspension and revocation of licenses, certificates, or other regulatory mechanisms relating to those medicinal products. Secondly, the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC) is the UK’s independent regulator for pharmacies, pharmacy technicians and pharmacy premises in Great Britain and upholds standards and public trust in pharmacies.



PrescriptionDrugs4u.com Research Assistant, Richard Harper, describes the three simple steps that US consumers can exercise to ensure that they are only receiving genuine prescription drugs: “There are approximately 4 million prescriptions dispensed in the US each year that contain no, or an insignificant level of active ingredient, or contain useless or toxic fillers. According to the MHRA, the UK is not typically a manufacturer of counterfeit prescription drugs and there have only been 10 recalls of counterfeit medicines in the UK since 2004, with a further seven cases discovered at wholesaler level, before reaching the market”. Mr Harper continued; “US consumers need only follow these three simple steps to ensure they are buying genuine prescription drugs online; 1: Source a UK based on line pharmacy. 2: Search the site for the website’s registered pharmacy. This might not necessarily be the trading name of the website and can usually be found in the site’s terms and conditions. 3: Run the pharmacy name through the search facility of both the MHRA and GPhC website directories to confirm the authenticity of the online pharmacy.



The incredibly real risks of buying prescription drugs online from on line pharmacies selling either counterfeit drugs, or prescription drugs with no proof of prescriptions is something that can be wholly avoided if US consumers were aware of, and exercised the three simple steps promoted by PrescriptionDrugs4U.com. Individuals seeking more information are encouraged to visit www.prescriptiondrugs4u.com, the MHRA and the GPhC.



