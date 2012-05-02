Upcoming Rap Sensation, Colby Savage Debuts Album, 'M.O.E.' or 'Money Over Everything'

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2012 -- Upcoming rap sensation, Colby Savage, has been winning over listeners around the world with his debut album, 'M.O.E.' or 'Money Over Everything'. Colby Savage is the new south.



The album was released on iTunes March 27th, 2012 through DCI Records Co. with affiliations to N.E.T.Work Entertainment and Ghosryder Music. ‘Money Over Everything’ starts off strong with an underground southern sound and takes listeners on a ride they can surely relate to through raw, real emotion. While most artists stick to a signature sound, Colby Savage brings diversity with hard hitting beats and originality that is sure to make M.O.E. the next underground certified album of the year.



Molded after rap icons and legends Nas, Beanie Sigel and Jadakiss; Colby Savage follows heavily in their footsteps when it comes to showing the world what it takes to be a true artist. When Colby isn't recording in the studio or performing at Live shows, you can find him on Facebook, Youtube or Twitter interacting with his thousands of growing fans. Colby values the power of social media because it gives him the chance to meet like-minded individuals from all over the world who share the same passion, same message, and same love for what real music is all about."My Music is my life, so it comes from a very real place. I want to use my music as a vehicle to inspire and teach the youth."



“We elevated to the next level on ‘M.O.E’, says Dabato, producer for Ghosryder Music. “We recorded and mixed this album on two coasts. I was in Cali and Colby was in Dallas but the magic still was there in the music.”



“’Money Over Everything’, was a project that represents Texas swag, explains Drew Diggs founder of DCI Records Co. “Dallas is the New York of the South and so that makes Colby Savage our Nas.”



His prior single, 'Music Love Affair,' speaks true to his personal connection with his love for music, and his bond with the audience. The song goes on to discuss how the hip hop scene has become watered down by media and mainstream marketing tactics and because of that it has lost all its honesty, dignity, and authenticity.



The song immediately struck a cord with listeners all over Dallas-Fort Worth(DFW) and broke into heavy radio rotation at KKDA K104, the premiere hip hop station for the North Texas area. Colby Savage is now promoting his latest album ‘M.O.E' and showing the world he’s the new voice of a generation who still believe in street made hip hop.



TRACK LISTING:

1. Pulse of the City

(C. Savage D. Lankford) (ASCAP) Produced by Dawgs Dabato for Ghosryder Music

Recorded by B-Eazy for B-Eazy Productions Dallas,TX Mixed and Mastered by Dawgs Dabato at Ghosryder Studio San Diego,CA (Colby Savage Publishing/ Ghosryd Publishing) (ASCAP)



2. Million Bucks feat R.B.

(C. Savage R. Burrell D. Lankford) (ASCAP) Produced by Dawgs Dabato for Ghosryder Music

Recorded by B-Eazy for B-Eazy Productions Dallas,TX Mixed and Mastered by Dawgs Dabato at Ghosryder Studio San Diego,CA (Colby Savage Publishing/ Ghosryd Publishing) (ASCAP)



3. Life

(C. Savage D. Lankford) (ASCAP) Produced by Dawgs Dabato for Ghosryder Music

Recorded by B-Eazy for B-Eazy Productions Dallas,TX Mixed and Mastered by Dawgs Dabato at Ghosryder Studio San Diego,CA (Colby Savage Publishing/ Ghosryd Publishing) (ASCAP)



4. M.O.E.

(C. Savage D. Lankford) (ASCAP) Produced by Dawgs Dabato for Ghosryder Music

Recorded by B-Eazy for B-Eazy Productions Dallas,TX Mixed and Mastered by Dawgs Dabato at Ghosryder Studio San Diego,CA (Colby Savage Publishing/ Ghosryd Publishing) (ASCAP)



5. Animal feat. Tariq

(C. Savage T. Dargan D. Lankford) (ASCAP) Produced by Dawgs Dabato for Ghosryder Music

Recorded by B-Eazy for B-Eazy Productions Dallas,TX additional recording by Dawgs Dabato at Ghosryder Studio Mixed and Mastered by Dawgs Dabato at Ghosryder Studio San Diego,CA

(Colby Savage Publishing/ Ghosryd Publishing) (ASCAP)



6. Conversation feat. Maserati Scottie

(C. Savage S. Walker E. Stiger) (ASCAP) Produced by D.I.R.T for Dirt Beats Recorded by B-Eazy for B-Eazy Productions Dallas,TX Mixed and Mastered by Dawgs Dabato at Ghosryder Studio San Diego, CA



7. Lock Out feat. D.I.R.T

(C. Savage E. Stiger D. Lankford) (ASCAP) Produced by Dawgs Dabato for Ghosryder Music

Recorded by B-Eazy for B-Eazy Productions Dallas,TX Mixed and Mastered by Dawgs Dabato at Ghosryder Studio San Diego,CA (Colby Savage Publishing/ Ghosryd Publishing) (ASCAP)



8. Eye On the Star feat. Ceasar, Geoffro

(C. Savage B Wills D. Lankford) (ASCAP) Produced by Dawgs Dabato for Ghosryder Music

Recorded by B-Eazy for B-Eazy Productions Dallas,TX Mixed and Mastered by Dawgs Dabato at Ghosryder Studio San Diego,CA (Colby Savage Publishing/ Ghosryd Publishing) (ASCAP)



9. Unbreakable

(C. Savage D. Lankford) (ASCAP) Produced by Dawgs Dabato for Ghosryder Music

Recorded by B-Eazy for B-Eazy Productions Dallas,TX Mixed and Mastered by Dawgs Dabato at Ghosryder Studio San Diego,CA (Colby Savage Publishing/ Ghosryd Publishing) (ASCAP)



10. Michael Jackson Bad

(C. Savage D. Lankford) (ASCAP) Produced by Dawgs Dabato for Ghosryder Music

Recorded by B-Eazy for B-Eazy Productions Dallas,TX Mixed and Mastered by Dawgs Dabato at Ghosryder Studio San Diego,CA (Colby Savage Publishing/ Ghosryd Publishing) (ASCAP)



11. Tha Country feat. Hezeleo

(C. Savage D. Lankford H. Mouton) (ASCAP/BMI) Produced by Dawgs Dabato for Ghosryder Music

Recorded by B-Eazy for B-Eazy Productions Dallas,TX Mixed and Mastered by Dawgs Dabato at Ghosryder Studio San Diego,CA (Colby Savage Publishing/ Ghosryd Publishing) (ASCAP)



12. Walk Away feat. DUB

(C. Savage A. Williams D. Lankford) (ASCAP) Produced by Dawgs Dabato for Ghosryder Music

Recorded by B-Eazy for B-Eazy Productions Dallas,TX Mixed and Mastered by Dawgs Dabato at Ghosryder Studio San Diego,CA (Colby Savage Publishing/ Ghosryd Publishing) (ASCAP)



13. Gladiator Musik

(C. Savage D. Lankford) (ASCAP) Produced by Dawgs Dabato for Ghosryder Music

Recorded by B-Eazy for B-Eazy Productions Dallas,TX Mixed and Mastered by Dawgs Dabato at Ghosryder Studio San Diego,CA (Colby Savage Publishing/ Ghosryd Publishing) (ASCAP)



14. Thug Therapy

(C. Savage D. Lankford) (ASCAP) Produced by Dawgs Dabato for Ghosryder Music

Recorded by B-Eazy for B-Eazy Productions Dallas,TX Mixed and Mastered by Dawgs Dabato at Ghosryder Studio San Diego,CA (Colby Savage Publishing/ Ghosryd Publishing) (ASCAP)



For more Booking or Press information, contact DCI Records Co. email: dcirecords@yahoo.com