Technological developments of the 3D Bioprinters and increasing investment in R & D of stem cell and regenerative medicines are driving the demand of the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Market Size – USD 641.2 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.7%, Market Trends –The rising prevalence of COVID-19
The global 3D Bioprinting Market is expected to reach USD 2,687.8 million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the technological developments of the 3D bioprinters and growing funding of the private and public organizations to encourage bioprinting research. Increasing investments in research and development of regenerative medicines and stem cell research is augmenting the demand for the industry.
It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market. The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Key participants include Allevi Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., CELLINK, Aspect Biosystems Ltd., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., EnvisionTEC GmbH, TeVido BioDevices, Poietis, Digilab, Inc., and Nano3D Biosciences, Inc, among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D Bioprinting Market on the basis of Technology, Material, Application, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Laser-based
Inkjet-based
Syringe-based
Magnetic Levitation
Others
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hydrogels
Living Cells
Extracellular Matrices
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Clinical Application ( Blood Vessels, Skin)
Research Application (Regenerative Medicine, 3D Cell Culture, Drug research)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global 3D Bioprinting Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global 3D Bioprinting market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. 3D Bioprinting Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. 3D Bioprinting Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disease
4.2.2.2. Increasing R&D for the development of new technologies
4.2.2.3. Technological advancements in the 3D Bioprinting Industry
4.2.2.4. Increasing utilization of 3D Bioprinting in the Cosmetology and Pharmaceutical
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled Professionals
4.2.3.2. Lack of proper regulatory framework
4.2.3.3. High cost of 3D bioprinters
4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. 3D Bioprinting Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Laser-based
5.1.2. Inkjet-based
5.1.3. Syringe-based
5.1.4. Magnetic Levitation
5.1.5. Others
Chapter 6. 3D Bioprinting Market By Material Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
6.1. Material Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Hydrogels
6.1.2. Living Cells
6.1.3. Extracellular Matrices
6.1.4. Others
CONTINUED..!!
