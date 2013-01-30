AEDs Today Participates in a Different Type of Business

Littleton, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- AEDs Today has a different set of goals than most businesses, with honesty and customer relations being ranked higher than profit and personal growth. In fact, the company aims to intelligently limit their growth so that they can keep their prices low instead of trying to become as profitable as possible.



The team at AEDs Today is purposefully limited to a smaller number of experienced, dedicated individuals, and each member is specially trained to best serve the customers’ needs. This means company growth is limited to keep the prices low, staff members will direct customers to a better provider and give out a phone number as well if they are better able to meet customer needs, and they are 100% honest about every part of their business process, from manufacturing to shipping. At least 1% of each sale is donated to nonprofits as well.



“Especially in the field of medical care, business should be about helping people and forming relationships that save lives, not about who has the most personal gain,” a company spokesperson said. “We try to follow this belief in every aspect of our business.”



For more information about AEDs Today and their unique method of business, visit their website at http://www.aedstoday.com/.



About AEDs Today

