Increased demand for food due to the growing global population and advancements in agricultural technologies are driving the demand of the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Market Size – USD 9.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Increasing use of Biodegradable polymer films
The global Agricultural Films Market is forecasted to be worth USD 14.96 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing need for optimum agricultural productivity. The growing requirement for high-quality crops coupled with the rising disposable income of the consumers is forecasted to drive the growth of the industry over the forecast period.
It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market. The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Key participants include BASF SE, The RKW Group, Berry Global Inc., AB Rani Plast Oy, Kuraray Co. Ltd., RPC Group PLC, Trioplast Industrier AB, Coveris, Novamont S.P.A and Britton Group Limited, among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Agricultural Films Market on the basis of Type, Application, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)
Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)
Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)
Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)
Reclaim
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Geomembrane film
Silage film
Mulch film
Greenhouse covering
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Agricultural Films Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Agricultural Films market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Agricultural Films Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Agricultural Films Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for high-quality food crops
4.2.2.2. Rising R&D for the development of new technologies
4.2.2.3. Increasing Nano Greenhouses Globally for more Agricultural Output due to the growing global population
4.2.2.4. Cost-effectiveness of agricultural films
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Strict government regulations regarding usage of polythene and plastics
4.2.3.2. High cost of installations
4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Agricultural Films Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)
5.1.2. Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)
5.1.3. Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)
5.1.4. Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)
5.1.5. Reclaim
5.1.6. Others
Chapter 6. Agricultural Films Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Geomembrane film
6.1.2. Silage film
6.1.3. Mulch film
6.1.4. Greenhouse covering
CONTINUED..!!
