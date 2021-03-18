Rising occurrences of alopecia and increasing incidence of chronic diseases are among the significant factors influencing the market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Market Size – USD 2,650.8 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.9%, Market Trends –Growing awareness about the disease in developed nations
The global alopecia market is projected to be worth USD 5,250.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The alopecia market is projected to experience rapid growth by the year 2027. The rising occurrence of alopecia is a significant factor driving the growth of the market. For instance, alopecia areata, a chronic, autoimmune disorder that affects growing hair follicles resulting in nonscarring focal hair loss, has global prevalence. The disease's likely occurrence is about 0.001% of the population and has a lifetime risk of around 2.0%. It may occur in people of all ages, including children and adults, and at more or less the same rate in the male and female population.
Key participants include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Cirrus Hair Centers, Cipla Inc., Follica Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., and HCell Inc., among others.
The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Alopecia market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Emergen Research has segmented the global alopecia market on the basis of type, application, end-users, distribution channel, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Alopecia Areata
Androgenetic Alopecia
Alopecia Totalis
Traction Alopecia
Cicatricle Alopecia
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Male
Female
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Dermatology Clinics
Homecare Settings
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Prescription
OTC (Over-the-Counter)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Alopecia Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Alopecia market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Alopecia Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Alopecia Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising occurrences of alopecia
4.2.2.2. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases
4.2.2.3. Rising cases of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)
4.2.2.4. Rise in the level of disposable income
4.2.2.5. Advancement in technology
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Low awareness in under-developed nations
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Alopecia Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Alopecia Areata
5.1.2. Androgenetic Alopecia
5.1.3. Alopecia Totalis
5.1.4. Traction Alopecia
5.1.5. Cicatricial Alopecia
5.1.6. Others
Chapter 6. Alopecia Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Male
6.1.2. Female
Chapter 7. Alopecia Market By End-Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
7.1. End-Users Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Dermatology Clinics
7.1.2. Homecare Settings
7.1.3. Others
Chapter 8. Alopecia Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
8.1. Distribution Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
8.1.1. Prescription
8.1.2. OTC (Over-the-Counter)
CONTINUED..!!
