Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Market Size – USD 2,650.8 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.9%, Market Trends –Growing awareness about the disease in developed nations



The global alopecia market is projected to be worth USD 5,250.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The alopecia market is projected to experience rapid growth by the year 2027. The rising occurrence of alopecia is a significant factor driving the growth of the market. For instance, alopecia areata, a chronic, autoimmune disorder that affects growing hair follicles resulting in nonscarring focal hair loss, has global prevalence. The disease's likely occurrence is about 0.001% of the population and has a lifetime risk of around 2.0%. It may occur in people of all ages, including children and adults, and at more or less the same rate in the male and female population.



Key participants include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Cirrus Hair Centers, Cipla Inc., Follica Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., and HCell Inc., among others.



The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Alopecia market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.



Emergen Research has segmented the global alopecia market on the basis of type, application, end-users, distribution channel, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Alopecia Areata

Androgenetic Alopecia

Alopecia Totalis

Traction Alopecia

Cicatricle Alopecia

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Male

Female



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Dermatology Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prescription

OTC (Over-the-Counter)



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



Objectives of the Global Alopecia Market Study:



An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Alopecia market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Alopecia Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Alopecia Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising occurrences of alopecia

4.2.2.2. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases

4.2.2.3. Rising cases of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

4.2.2.4. Rise in the level of disposable income

4.2.2.5. Advancement in technology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Low awareness in under-developed nations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Alopecia Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Alopecia Areata

5.1.2. Androgenetic Alopecia

5.1.3. Alopecia Totalis

5.1.4. Traction Alopecia

5.1.5. Cicatricial Alopecia

5.1.6. Others



Chapter 6. Alopecia Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Male

6.1.2. Female



Chapter 7. Alopecia Market By End-Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. End-Users Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Dermatology Clinics

7.1.2. Homecare Settings

7.1.3. Others



Chapter 8. Alopecia Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

8.1. Distribution Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

8.1.1. Prescription

8.1.2. OTC (Over-the-Counter)



CONTINUED..!!



