Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The global assisted reproductive technology market size was valued at USD 24.62 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 50.32 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.3%. The market for assisted reproductive technology (ART) is experiencing rapid growth attributed to the surging popularity of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) (with or without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)) and artificial insemination-intrauterine (AI-IUI), among other technologies.



Factors such as the growing prevalence of ovulation problem, growing awareness and social adoption of assisted reproductive technology, and surge in infertility rate due to excessive alcohol use, smoking, stress, delayed marriages, athletic training, unhealthy diet, overweight or underweight, and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are driving the growth of the assisted reproductive technology market



The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.



A few leading players in the assisted reproductive technology market include Origio, Cryolab Ltd., Bloom IVF Center, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Cosmos Biomedical, Irvine Scientific, European Sperm Bank, Ovascience, Parallabs, Microm UK Ltd.



Emergen Research has segmented the global assisted reproductive technology market on the basis of procedure, technology, end-users, and region:



Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Egg/Embryo Banking



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Artificial Insemination-Intrauterine (AI-IUI)

Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET)

Others



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



Objectives of the Global Assistive Reproductive Technology Market Study:



An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Assistive Reproductive Technology market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing prevalence of ovulation problem

4.2.2.2. Growing awareness and social adoption of assisted reproductive technology

4.2.2.3. Surge in infertility rate

4.2.2.4. Rising number of single women

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Stringent regulatory norms

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market By Procedure Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Procedure Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Fresh Donor

5.1.2. Fresh Non-Donor

5.1.3. Frozen Donor

5.1.4. Frozen Non-Donor

5.1.5. Egg/Embryo Banking



Chapter 6. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

6.1.1.1. In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

6.1.1.2. In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

6.1.2. Artificial Insemination-Intrauterine (AI-IUI)

6.1.3. Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET)

6.1.4. Others



CONTINUED..!!



