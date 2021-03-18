The global assisted reproductive technology market size was valued at USD 24.62 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 50.32 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.3%.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The global assisted reproductive technology market size was valued at USD 24.62 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 50.32 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.3%. The market for assisted reproductive technology (ART) is experiencing rapid growth attributed to the surging popularity of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) (with or without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)) and artificial insemination-intrauterine (AI-IUI), among other technologies.
Factors such as the growing prevalence of ovulation problem, growing awareness and social adoption of assisted reproductive technology, and surge in infertility rate due to excessive alcohol use, smoking, stress, delayed marriages, athletic training, unhealthy diet, overweight or underweight, and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are driving the growth of the assisted reproductive technology market
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
A few leading players in the assisted reproductive technology market include Origio, Cryolab Ltd., Bloom IVF Center, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Cosmos Biomedical, Irvine Scientific, European Sperm Bank, Ovascience, Parallabs, Microm UK Ltd.
Emergen Research has segmented the global assisted reproductive technology market on the basis of procedure, technology, end-users, and region:
Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Fresh Donor
Fresh Non-Donor
Frozen Donor
Frozen Non-Donor
Egg/Embryo Banking
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)
In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)
In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)
Artificial Insemination-Intrauterine (AI-IUI)
Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET)
Others
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals
Fertility Clinics
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Assistive Reproductive Technology Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Assistive Reproductive Technology market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing prevalence of ovulation problem
4.2.2.2. Growing awareness and social adoption of assisted reproductive technology
4.2.2.3. Surge in infertility rate
4.2.2.4. Rising number of single women
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Stringent regulatory norms
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market By Procedure Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Procedure Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Fresh Donor
5.1.2. Fresh Non-Donor
5.1.3. Frozen Donor
5.1.4. Frozen Non-Donor
5.1.5. Egg/Embryo Banking
Chapter 6. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)
6.1.1.1. In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)
6.1.1.2. In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)
6.1.2. Artificial Insemination-Intrauterine (AI-IUI)
6.1.3. Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET)
6.1.4. Others
CONTINUED..!!
