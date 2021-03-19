Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Market Size – USD 8.73 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.7%, Market trends –Growth of environment-friendly coating technologies.



The Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market is expected to reach USD 11.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for automotive refinish is growing due to the rise in disposable income, change in lifestyle and buying behaviour of the consumers, and the growing demand for luxury vehicles.



Key participants include The Sherwin Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V, Kansai Paints Co. Ltd., Matrix System Automotive Finishes, Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals, and Berger Paints India Ltd., among others.



The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Automotive Refinish Coatings market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market on the basis of resin product, type, technology, application, substrate, and region:



Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Epoxy

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Others



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Primer

Basecoat

Clearcoat

Activator

Filler

Putty



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Solvent-borne Coatings

Water-borne Coatings

UV-cured Coatings



Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Glass

Metal

Plastic

Other



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Passenger vehicles

Compact

Executive

Luxury

Two-Wheeler



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S

Canada

Europe

Germany

K

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



Objectives of the Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Study:



An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Automotive Refinish Coatings market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing disposable incomes and changing lifestyle

4.2.2.2. Growth of automotive industry

4.2.2.3. Rise of environment friendly coating technologies

4.2.2.4. Increasing demand of UV-curable coating and nanocoatings

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Volatile costs of raw materials

4.2.3.2. Stringent regulations regarding various VOC-containing products

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Automotive Refinish Coatings Market By Resin Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Resin Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Epoxy

5.1.2. Alkyd

5.1.3. Polyurethane

5.1.4. Others



Chapter 6. Automotive Refinish Coatings Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Primer

6.1.2. Basecoat

6.1.3. Clearcoat

6.1.4. Activator

6.1.5. Filler

6.1.6. Putty



Chapter 7. Automotive Refinish Coatings Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Solvent-borne Coatings

7.1.2. Water-borne Coatings

7.1.3. UV-cured Coatings



CONTINUED..!!



