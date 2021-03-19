The changing lifestyle and buying behaviour of people, a rise in disposable income, and the growing demand for luxury vehicles are some the factors influencing the market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Market Size – USD 8.73 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.7%, Market trends –Growth of environment-friendly coating technologies.
The Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market is expected to reach USD 11.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for automotive refinish is growing due to the rise in disposable income, change in lifestyle and buying behaviour of the consumers, and the growing demand for luxury vehicles.
Request for a sample report here@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/124
Key participants include The Sherwin Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V, Kansai Paints Co. Ltd., Matrix System Automotive Finishes, Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals, and Berger Paints India Ltd., among others.
The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Automotive Refinish Coatings market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market on the basis of resin product, type, technology, application, substrate, and region:
Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Epoxy
Alkyd
Polyurethane
Others
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Primer
Basecoat
Clearcoat
Activator
Filler
Putty
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Solvent-borne Coatings
Water-borne Coatings
UV-cured Coatings
Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Glass
Metal
Plastic
Other
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Commercial vehicles
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
Passenger vehicles
Compact
Executive
Luxury
Two-Wheeler
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S
Canada
Europe
Germany
K
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Make an Inquiry of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/124
Objectives of the Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Automotive Refinish Coatings market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing disposable incomes and changing lifestyle
4.2.2.2. Growth of automotive industry
4.2.2.3. Rise of environment friendly coating technologies
4.2.2.4. Increasing demand of UV-curable coating and nanocoatings
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Volatile costs of raw materials
4.2.3.2. Stringent regulations regarding various VOC-containing products
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Automotive Refinish Coatings Market By Resin Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Resin Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Epoxy
5.1.2. Alkyd
5.1.3. Polyurethane
5.1.4. Others
Chapter 6. Automotive Refinish Coatings Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Primer
6.1.2. Basecoat
6.1.3. Clearcoat
6.1.4. Activator
6.1.5. Filler
6.1.6. Putty
Chapter 7. Automotive Refinish Coatings Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
7.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Solvent-borne Coatings
7.1.2. Water-borne Coatings
7.1.3. UV-cured Coatings
CONTINUED..!!
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Size
Ambulatory EHR Market Share
Healthcare CRM Market Growth
Fiber Cement Market Trends
Dairy Enzymes Market Demand
Cold Plasma Market Revenue
Industrial Lubricants Market Statistics
Cooling Fabrics Market Key Players Opportunities
Drug Screening Market Analysis
Mammography Workstations Market Development Strategy
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-automotive-refinish-coatings-market