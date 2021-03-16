Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- The global Bioelectric Medicine Market will be worth USD 31.06 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing pool of geriatric population has resulted in the requirement of bioelectric medicine, which is the primary factor anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the aging population is easily affected by medical disorders like cardiac arrhythmias, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and depression.



Major competitors in the market majorly focusing on investments in R&D in order to enhance technological advancements across the industry. Furthermore, the growing levels of awareness regarding healthcare is leading to the popularity of electroceuticals in developing countries like Argentina, China, South Africa, and India are expected to propel the sector growth..



Key participants include Medtronic; Boston Scientific Corporation; St. Jude Medical; Cochlear Ltd.; LivaNova PLC; Sonova; BIOTRONIK; SECOND SIGHT; Nevro Corp among others.



The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Bioelectric Medicine market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Bioelectric Medicine Market on the product type, application, end user and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardioverter defibrillators

Cardiac pacemakers

Cohlear implants

Spinal cord stimulators

Brain stimulators

Sacral and vagus nerve stimulators



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Arrhythmia

Pain Management

Sensorineural hearing loss

Parkinson's disease

Tremor

Depression



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Centers



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



Objectives of the Global Bioelectric Medicine Market Study:



An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Bioelectric Medicine market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Bioelectric Medicine Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Bioelectric Medicine Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing geriatric population and the associated disorders

4.2.2.2. Consumer friendly grants and reimbursement policies

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Strict regulatory protocols across developing nations

4.2.3.2. Lack of skilled expertise across different parts of the value chain

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Bioelectric Medicine Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Cardioverter defibrillators

5.1.2. Cardiac pacemakers

5.1.3. Cohlear implants

5.1.4. Spinal cord stimulators

5.1.5. Brain stimulators

5.1.6. Sacral and vagus nerve stimulators



Chapter 6. Bioelectric Medicine Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Arrhythmia

6.1.2. Pain Management

6.1.3. Sensorineural hearing loss

6.1.4. Parkinson's disease

6.1.5. Tremor

6.1.6. Depression



Chapter 7. Bioelectric Medicine Market By End User Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. End User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Hospitals

7.1.2. Ambulatory Care Centers

7.1.3. Diagnostic Centers



CONTINUED..!!



