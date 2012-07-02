bioMerieux Product Pipeline Analysis

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- bioMerieux S.A. (bioMerieux) undertakes the design, development and manufacture of diagnostic systems and reagents for physicians and biologists. It operates through two business divisions, namely, Clinical Applications and Industrial Applications. The company offers diagnostic solutions such as instruments, reagents and software. bioMerieux products are used in diagnosing infectious diseases and provide high medical value results in cancer screening and monitoring and cardiovascular emergencies. Its products also detect microorganisms in food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. The company conducts its operations across the world through subsidiaries and a broad network of distributors. bioMerieux is a part of the Institut Merieux group and is headquartered in Marcy l’Etoile, France.



The company seeks to capitalize on growth opportunities across its core markets and new markets. The business strategy of bioMerieux envisages building its position in the marketplace through internal development, new product launches, market expansion, partnerships, strategic alliances and acquisitions. As a part of its strategy, the company acquired AES Laboratoire and ARGENE, and it also entered into partnerships with Ipsen, Shanghai Institutes for Biological Sciences and Uppsala Clinical Research Center.



This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the bioMerieux portfolio of pipeline products.



Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.



Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.

Detailed coverage on all the bioMerieux pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.

- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.

- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.

- Data on relevant bioMerieux clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.

Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.

- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.

- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying market players with the most innovative pipeline.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of your competitors’ pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and phase of development, etc.

- Which are the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio? – identify, understand and capitalize.



