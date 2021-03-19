The growth of the market is attributed to the emergence of nanotechnology coupled with increase in the demand for home-based poc devices.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Market Size – USD 49.06 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.7%, Market Trends – The use of biophotonics in non-medical sector
The global Biophotonics Market is projected to reach USD 118.89 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The developments in optical technologies, increasing investigations by researchers, and mounting demand for early diagnosis poses a measure anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecasted span. Biophotonics, being an actively evolving space of research project, has many applications thanks to its ability to harnesses light-weight for comprehending the functioning of cells and tissue in living organisms. This aids in higher level of diagnosing of health issues.
It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market. The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Key players in the market include Andor Technology Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company, FEI Company, Lumenis Ltd., Zecotek Photonics Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. and Affymetrix, Inc. among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Biophotonics Market on the basis of technology, application, end user and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
In-vivo
In-vitro
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Endoscopy
Spectromolecular
Surface Imaging
Microscopy
Light Therapy
Biosensors
End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Medical Diagnostics
Medical Therapeutics
Test Components
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Biophotonics Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Biophotonics market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Biophotonics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Biophotonics Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Emergence of nanotechnology
4.2.2.2. Rise in the demand for home-based PoC devices
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Decreased rate of commercialization
4.2.3.2. Heavy cost involved in research and development
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Biophotonics Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. In-vivo
5.1.2. In-vitro
Chapter 6. Biophotonics Market By Applications Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Applications Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Endoscopy
6.1.2. Spectromolecular
6.1.3. Surface Imaging
6.1.4. Microscopy
6.1.5. Light Therapy
6.1.6. Biosensors
CONTINUED..!!
