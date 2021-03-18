Increasing demand for bioplastics in the packaging sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Market Size – USD 8,231.8 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.9%, Market Trends –Surging demand for bioplastics in additive manufacturing
The global bioplastics market is projected to be worth USD 25.27 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The bioplastics market is experiencing rapid growth attributed to its increasing demand in end-use applications, such as packaging, textile, automotive & transportation, consumer goods, agriculture, and building & construction. Besides, supportive government initiatives and offering subsidies to promote the growth of bioplastics are driving the market's growth.
Request for a sample report here@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/169
It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market. The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Key participants include BASF SE, NatureWorks, Biome Plastics, Braskem, Biotec, Total Corbion, Plantic Technologies, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Novamont SPA, and Toray Industries, among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global bioplastics market on the basis of type, distribution channel, application, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Biodegradable
Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)
Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)
Polylactic Acid (PLA)
Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
Starch Blends
Others
Non-Biodegradable
Polyethylene (PE)
Polyamide (PA)
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT)
Polypropylene (PP)
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Online
Offline
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Packaging
Textile
Automotive & Transportation
Consumer Goods
Agriculture
Building & Construction
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Make an Inquiry of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/169
Objectives of the Global Bioplastics Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Bioplastics market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Bioplastics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Bioplastics Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for bioplastics in the packaging sector
4.2.2.2. Growing awareness about eco-safety
4.2.2.3. Surging demand for bioplastics in additive manufacturing
4.2.2.4. Growing emphasis on sustainability
4.2.2.5. Supportive government initiatives and regulations
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive than conventional plastic
4.2.3.2. Availability of substitutes
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Bioplastics Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Biodegradable
5.1.1.1. Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)
5.1.1.2. Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)
5.1.1.3. Polylactic Acid (PLA)
5.1.1.4. Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
5.1.1.5. Starch Blends
5.1.1.6. Others
5.1.2. Non-Biodegradable
5.1.2.1. Polyethylene (PE)
5.1.2.2. Polyamide (PA)
5.1.2.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
5.1.2.4. Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT)
5.1.2.5. Polypropylene (PP)
5.1.2.6. Others
Chapter 6. Bioplastics Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Distribution Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Online
6.1.2. Offline
Chapter 7. Bioplastics Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
7.1. End-Users Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Packaging
7.1.2. Textile
7.1.3. Automotive & Transportation
7.1.4. Consumer Goods
7.1.5. Agriculture
7.1.6. Building & Construction
7.1.7. Others
CONTINUED..!!
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Size
Ambulatory EHR Market Share
Healthcare CRM Market Growth
Fiber Cement Market Trends
Dairy Enzymes Market Demand
Cold Plasma Market Revenue
Industrial Lubricants Market Statistics
Cooling Fabrics Market Key Players Opportunities
Drug Screening Market Analysis
Mammography Workstations Market Development Strategy
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-bioplastics-market