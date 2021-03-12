The increasing demand for data security of unique genomic data and the increased adoption in the clinical workflow of genomic data is driving the demand for the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The global Blockchain in Genomics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,258.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the growing demand for data protection for distinctive genomic data, the global blockchain in the genomics market is anticipated to expand exponentially.
In addition, increased adoption of genetic information in the medical practice is anticipated to further drive market growth over the forecasted timeframe. Moreover, private entities and venture capitalists' rising funding is anticipated to augment the market growth shortly.
Key participants include GenoBank.io Inc, Nebula Genomics, Inc., SimplyVital Health, Inc., Zenome.io Ltd., LunaDNA, LLC, Encrypgen Incorporated, Digital DNAtix Ltd, Longenesis Ltd, WuXi Nextcode Genomics, and Shivom Ventures Limited, among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Blockchain in Genomics Market on the basis of service, business model, application, end-use, and region:
Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Utility
Platforms
Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Business to Customer (B2C)
Business to Business (B2B)
Customer to Business (C2B)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Data Storage & Security
Data Sharing and Monetization
Automated Health Insurance
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Hospitals
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology
Research Institutes
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Blockchain in Genomics Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Blockchain in Genomics market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Blockchain in Genomics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Blockchain in Genomics Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. The increasing demand for data security of unique genomic data
4.2.2.2. The increased adoption in clinical workflow of genomic data
4.2.2.3. Increasing use of digital services and digitalization of healthcare facilities
4.2.2.4. The rising government funding for genomics
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost of maintenance
4.2.3.2. Lack of awareness
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Blockchain in Genomics Market By Service Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Service Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Utility
5.1.2. Platforms
Chapter 6. Blockchain in Genomics Market By Business Model Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Business Model Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Business to Customer (B2C)
6.1.2. Business to Business (B2B)
6.1.3. Customer to Business (C2B)
CONTINUED..!!
