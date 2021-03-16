Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- The global Blockchain Technology Market will be worth USD 111.58 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising adoption of blockchain technology in supply chain management. Blockchain technology help in the flow of information through multiple nodes, and it also helps in back-tracking the origin of the products. The blockchain technology can efficiently handle the tracking of the raw materials and enhance the transparency of the supply system. The increased transparency of the supply chain provides more visibility to both consumers and businesses and reduces fraud for high-value goods such as pharmaceutical drugs and diamonds.



Key participants include AWS, INTEL, IBM, MICROSOFT, HUAWEI, SAP, ORACLE, DIGITAL ASSET HOLDINGS, BLOCKCYPHER, and GUARDTIME, among others.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Blockchain Technology Market on the basis of Type, Enterprise size, Provider, Application, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Private

Public

Hybrid



Enterprise size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Application

Middleware

Infrastructure



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Banking and Financial services

Healthcare and Life sciences

Transportation and Logistics

Government

Retail and eCommerce

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



Objectives of the Global Blockchain Technology Market Study:



An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Blockchain Technology market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Blockchain Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Blockchain Technology Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing investments in blockchain technology

4.2.2.2. Rising adoption of blockchain in supply chain management

4.2.2.3. Greater transparency achieved through the use of blockchain

4.2.2.4. Low operational cost

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Limited availability of skilled workforce

4.2.3.2. Regulatory uncertain

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Blockchain Technology Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Private

5.1.2. Public

5.1.3. Hybrid



Chapter 6. Blockchain Technology Market By Enterprise size Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. Enterprise size Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Small & Medium Enterprises

6.1.2. Large Enterprises



Chapter 7. Blockchain Technology Market By Provider Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

7.1. Provider Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Application

7.1.2. Middleware

7.1.3. Infrastructure



CONTINUED..!!



