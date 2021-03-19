Increasing application in end-use industries such as electrical & electronics is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Market Size – USD 5,280.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.9%, Market Trends –Growing demand in energy storage
The global carbon nanotube market is expected to reach USD 16.22 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The carbon nanotube (CNT) market is experiencing a rapid growth attributable to its rising demand from end-user industries such as electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, energy, healthcare, automotive, and textiles. Carbon nanotubes are appropriate for a large number of applications necessitating resilience, robustness, electrical & thermal conductivity, and lightweight characteristics as compared to conventionally used materials
Key participants include Arkema SA, Carbon Solutions Inc., Showa Denko K.K., Arry International Group Ltd., FutureCarbon GmbH, Unidym Inc., Continental Carbon Company, Klean Carbon Inc., Hyperion Catalysis International Inc., and Cnt Co. Ltd., among others.
The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Carbon Nanotubes market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Emergen Research has segmented the global carbon nanotube market on the basis of product type, methods, industry vertical, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Single-Walled Carbon Nanotube
Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotube
Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Arc Discharge
Laser Ablation of Graphite
Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)
Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Electrical & Electronics
Aerospace & Defense
Energy
Healthcare
Automotive
Textiles
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Carbon Nanotubes Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Carbon Nanotubes market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Carbon Nanotubes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Carbon Nanotubes Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing application in end-use industries such as electrical & electronics
4.2.2.2. Growing demand in energy storage
4.2.2.3. Growth of the automotive industry
4.2.2.4. Technological Advancement
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Availability of substitutes
4.2.3.2. Environmental concerns
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Carbon Nanotubes Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Single-Walled Carbon Nanotube
5.1.2. Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotube
Chapter 6. Carbon Nanotubes Market By Methods Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Methods Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Arc Discharge
6.1.2. Laser Ablation of Graphite
6.1.3. Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)
Chapter 7. Carbon Nanotubes Market By Industry Verticals Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
7.1. Industry Verticals Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Electrical & Electronics
7.1.2. Aerospace & Defense
7.1.3. Energy
7.1.4. Healthcare
7.1.5. Automotive
7.1.6. Textiles
7.1.7. Others
CONTINUED..!!
