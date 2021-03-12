The growing birth rate is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The global clinical perinatal software market is projected to be worth USD 393.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The clinical perinatal software is observing high demand attributed to growing birth rates. Perinatal care emphasizes less on the identification of the early health issue symptoms of babies and more on addressing those health issues, which comprise postpartum depression and shaken baby syndrome, among others that the mother and baby might face may face during birth time or before/after it.
Clinical perinatal software helps in workflow management to streamline and expedite internal processes by decreasing manual entry and handling of errors, leading to reduced errors and improved output, and greater productivity.
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
Key participants include PeriGen Inc., Edan Instruments Inc., Clinical computer Systems, CooperSurgical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Cognitive Medical Systems, Perigen Inc., AS Software Inc., GE Healthcare, and Bionet, among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical perinatal software market on the basis of product type, deployment mode, application, end-users, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Standalone
Integrated
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Cloud-Based
On-Premises
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Fetal Monitor Data Services
Workflow Management
Patient Documentation
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals
Maternity Clinics
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Clinical Perinatal Software market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
