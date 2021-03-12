The growing need for strong cloud billing tools and government initiatives are boosting the demand for the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The global Cloud Billing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 8.84 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Cloud billing ensures cost-efficiency as they reduce the IT infrastructure and resources, which leads to the adoption of these services. It also offers various benefits such as increased transparency in charging and billing processes, virtualized workplaces, simplified operations, flexibility to upscale, and enhanced performance.
Cloud billing solutions are tools that are used to bill for cloud-based infrastructure and software. These solutions can be deployed on-premises or cloud themselves. The segment will hold a significant share of xx% in 2019.
Key participants include SAP, Oracle, Aria Systems, Recurly, Cerillion, ConnectWise, Salesforce, Zuora, Chargify, and AppDirect, among others.
The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Cloud Billing market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Cloud Billing Market on the basis of component, billing type, deployment type, service model, organization size, vertical, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Solution
Services
Billing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Subscription
Usage-based
One-Time
Others
Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Private
Public
Service Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
IaaS
PaaS
SaaS
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise
Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
BFSI
IT
Telecommunications
Education
Consumer Goods and Retail
Media & Entertainment
Healthcare
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Cloud Billing Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Cloud Billing market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Cloud Billing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Cloud Billing Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Need for lower OPEX and CAPEX
4.2.2.2. Increasing revenue leakages across industries
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Increasing cyber-attacks and data theft activities
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Cloud Billing Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Solutions
5.1.2. Services
Chapter 6. Cloud Billing Market By Billing Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Billing Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Subscription
6.1.2. Usage-based
6.1.3. One-Time
6.1.4. Others
Chapter 7. Cloud Billing Market By Deployment Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
7.1. Deployment Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Private
7.1.2. Public
Chapter 8. Cloud Billing Market By Service Model Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
8.1. Service Model Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
8.1.1. IaaS
8.1.2. PaaS
8.1.3. SaaS
CONTINUED..!!
