The growing application of computational biology in proteomics, genomics, and epigenomics, & gene sequencing is driving the demand for the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Market Size – USD 3.58 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 22.4%, Market trends –Advancement in technology, and increased investment in R&D.
The global Computational Biology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 16.58 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Computational biology is used to analyze biological data such as cell populations, genetic sequences, and protein samples and also discover new predictions. The advent of innovative technologies such as sequencing, and high-throughput experimental methods like yeast two-hybrid, microarray, and chip-chip assays are generating a demand for mathematical modeling, analytical methods, and simulations for effective and hassle-free analysis of the data. Advancement in technology has opened up many options for innovation in the healthcare sector.
Request for a sample report here@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/173
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
Key participants include Chemical Computing Group, Compugen, Simulation Plus, Genedata, Certara, Insilico Biotechnology, Accelrys, Rhenovia Pharma, Entelos, Nimbus Discovery, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Computational Biology Market on the basis of service-type, application, end-use, and region:
Service-Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
In-House
Contract
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Cellular & Biology Simulation
Computational Genomics
Database
Infrastructure / Hardware
Software & Services
Computational Proteomics
Pharmacogenomics
Others
Drug discovery and disease modeling
Target identification
Target Validation
Lead Discovery
Lead Optimization
Pre-clinical drug development
Pharmacokinetics
Pharmacodynamics
Clinical trials
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Human Body Simulation Software
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Academics
Industry
Commercial
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Make an Inquiry of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/173
Objectives of the Global Computational Biology Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Computational Biology market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Computational Biology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Computational Biology Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising demand for customized medicine
4.2.2.2. Increased cost of drug discovery process
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled professionals to operate computational biology
4.2.3.2. Requirement of different algorithms for different sequences
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Computational Biology Market By Service Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Service Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. In-House
5.1.2. Contract
Chapter 6. Computational Biology Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Cellular & Biology Simulation
6.1.1.1. Computational Genomics
6.1.1.1.1. Database
6.1.1.1.2. Infrastructure / Hardware
6.1.1.1.3. Software & Services
6.1.1.2. Computational Proteomics
6.1.1.3. Pharmacogenomics
6.1.1.4. Others
6.1.2. Drug discovery and disease modeling
6.1.2.1. Target identification
6.1.2.2. Target Validation
6.1.2.3. Lead Discovery
6.1.2.4. Lead Optimization
6.1.3. Pre-clinical drug development
6.1.3.1. Pharmacokinetics
6.1.3.2. Pharmacodynamics
6.1.4. Clinical trials
6.1.4.1. Phase I
6.1.4.2. Phase II
6.1.4.3. Phase III
6.1.5. Human Body Simulation Software
Chapter 7. Computational Biology Market By End-Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
7.1. End-Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Academics
7.1.2. Industry
7.1.3. Commercial
CONTINUED..!!
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Size
Ambulatory EHR Market Share
Healthcare CRM Market Growth
Fiber Cement Market Trends
Dairy Enzymes Market Demand
Cold Plasma Market Revenue
Industrial Lubricants Market Statistics
Cooling Fabrics Market Key Players Opportunities
Drug Screening Market Analysis
Mammography Workstations Market Development Strategy
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-computational-biology-market