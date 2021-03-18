Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Market Size – USD 3.58 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 22.4%, Market trends –Advancement in technology, and increased investment in R&D.



The global Computational Biology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 16.58 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Computational biology is used to analyze biological data such as cell populations, genetic sequences, and protein samples and also discover new predictions. The advent of innovative technologies such as sequencing, and high-throughput experimental methods like yeast two-hybrid, microarray, and chip-chip assays are generating a demand for mathematical modeling, analytical methods, and simulations for effective and hassle-free analysis of the data. Advancement in technology has opened up many options for innovation in the healthcare sector.



The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.



Key participants include Chemical Computing Group, Compugen, Simulation Plus, Genedata, Certara, Insilico Biotechnology, Accelrys, Rhenovia Pharma, Entelos, Nimbus Discovery, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Computational Biology Market on the basis of service-type, application, end-use, and region:



Service-Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

In-House

Contract



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cellular & Biology Simulation

Computational Genomics

Database

Infrastructure / Hardware

Software & Services

Computational Proteomics

Pharmacogenomics

Others

Drug discovery and disease modeling

Target identification

Target Validation

Lead Discovery

Lead Optimization

Pre-clinical drug development

Pharmacokinetics

Pharmacodynamics

Clinical trials

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Human Body Simulation Software



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Academics

Industry

Commercial



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



Objectives of the Global Computational Biology Market Study:



An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Computational Biology market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Computational Biology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Computational Biology Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising demand for customized medicine

4.2.2.2. Increased cost of drug discovery process

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled professionals to operate computational biology

4.2.3.2. Requirement of different algorithms for different sequences

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Computational Biology Market By Service Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Service Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. In-House

5.1.2. Contract



Chapter 6. Computational Biology Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Cellular & Biology Simulation

6.1.1.1. Computational Genomics

6.1.1.1.1. Database

6.1.1.1.2. Infrastructure / Hardware

6.1.1.1.3. Software & Services

6.1.1.2. Computational Proteomics

6.1.1.3. Pharmacogenomics

6.1.1.4. Others

6.1.2. Drug discovery and disease modeling

6.1.2.1. Target identification

6.1.2.2. Target Validation

6.1.2.3. Lead Discovery

6.1.2.4. Lead Optimization

6.1.3. Pre-clinical drug development

6.1.3.1. Pharmacokinetics

6.1.3.2. Pharmacodynamics

6.1.4. Clinical trials

6.1.4.1. Phase I

6.1.4.2. Phase II

6.1.4.3. Phase III

6.1.5. Human Body Simulation Software



Chapter 7. Computational Biology Market By End-Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. End-Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Academics

7.1.2. Industry

7.1.3. Commercial



CONTINUED..!!



