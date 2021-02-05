New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- The global customer self-service market is forecast to reach USD 23.51 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Customer self-service software offers access to the information needed by a client without depending on a customer representative. Various organizations use it to increase their reach to the clients and give them the support they needed. It also enables the client to take the quickest service across various channels of information. It is broadly used in customer relationship management and employee relationship management. Furthermore, it helps to increase the revenue of the company by chopping down the major costs and expenses. The market for Customer self-service software is influenced by the rising BFSI industry.



Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.Com Inc., SAP SE, Nuance Communications Inc., BMC Software Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Verint Systems Inc., Avaya, Inc., Aspect Software Inc., and Zendesk, Inc. among others.



The above-mentioned factors create opportunities for market growth while factors such as low adoption of CSS technologies among organizations, and less awareness among customers pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the customer self-service software market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of customer self-service.



The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. This is due to the adaptation of customer self-service solutions across various organizations in the region in order to fulfill the need for a dynamic customer base.



The web self-service segment held a market share of 34.5% in the year 2018. It is used as a computerized support mechanism by many companies, which enables the clients and representatives in the companies to self-assist themselves by giving access to information and perform routine assignments over the web.



The professional service segment is forecasted to grow with a higher CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period. Professional services constitute services such as planning, designing, and integration, deployment, implementation, consulting, and training and support services which are vital for effective implementation and backing of customer self-service platform or solution.



By deployment type, the cloud-based segment held a larger market share of 58.9% during the forecast period. The major advantage of deploying cloud-based solutions is that they reduce in house storage costs that are caused due to on-premise arrangements, which would require a large number of servers to store and process the information required for analysis.



The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry held the largest market share of 34.1% in the year 2018. The growth in fin-tech startups, combined with the digital customer mindset, has progressively added to the digitalization of banking systems over the world.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Customer Self-Service Software market on the basis of solution, service, deployment type, end-use industries, and region:



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Web Self-Service

Mobile self-service

Intelligent virtual assistants

Social media & community self-service

Others



Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Professional Services

Managed services



Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Cloud

On-Premise



End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Banking, financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

It & telecommunication

Healthcare & life sciences

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Customer Self-Service Software Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Customer Self-Service Software Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Enhancing the customer service enables companies to increase customer satisfaction and loyalty levels



4.2.2.2. Increasing availability of various customer service touch points



4.2.2.3. Increase in productivity and reduction of operational costs



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. The increasing deployment of CSS tools may decrease the personal engagement and interaction of companies with customers



4.2.3.2. Low adoption of CSS technologies among organizations and less awareness among customers



Continued….



