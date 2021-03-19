Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Market Size – USD 150.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends –Growing demand for personalized dietary supplements



The global Dietary Supplements Market is forecasted to be worth USD 235.87 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for supplements in the sports nutrition industry. Besides, the increasing incidence of malnutrition of infants in developing countries is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market players. The emergence of e-commerce portals worldwide is most likely to fuel the sales of the products.



The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.



Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Nestle S.A., GlaxoSmithKline, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Glanbia, Bayer AG, Arkopharma Laboratories Pharmaceutiques, Pfizer, and Archer Daniels Midland, among others.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Dietary Supplements Market on the basis of Ingredient, Distribution Channel, End User, Application, Form, and region:



Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Minerals

Vitamins

Herbal Supplements

Omega fatty acids

Fibers & Specialty carbohydrates

Protein & Amino acids

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online Channels

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Others



End user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Geriatric

Infants

Adults

Children

Pregnant Women



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bone & Joint Health

Energy & Weight management

Diabetes

Immunity

Others



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Capsules

Liquids

Powders

Tablets

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



Objectives of the Global Dietary Supplements Market Study:



An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Dietary Supplements market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Dietary Supplements Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising health concerns

4.2.2.2. Increasing healthcare costs

4.2.2.3. Increasing production of Quality supplements

4.2.2.4. Changing lifestyle and dietary habits

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Rising demand for organic food

4.2.3.2. High price of the Dietary Supplements

4.2.3.3. Product recalls

4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Dietary Supplements Market By Ingredient Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Ingredient Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Minerals

5.1.2. Vitamins

5.1.3. Herbal Supplements

5.1.4. Omega fatty acids

5.1.5. Fibers & Specialty carbohydrates

5.1.6. Protein & Amino acids

5.1.7. Others



Chapter 6. Dietary Supplements Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. Distribution Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Online channels

6.1.2. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

6.1.3. Pharmacies & Drug Stores

6.1.4. Others



Chapter 7. Dietary Supplements Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

7.1. End User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Geriatric

7.1.2. Infants

7.1.3. Adults

7.1.4. Children

7.1.5. Pregnant Women



Chapter 8. Dietary Supplements Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

8.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

8.1.1. Bone & Joint Health

8.1.2. Energy & Weight management

8.1.3. Diabetes

8.1.4. Immunity

8.1.5. Others



CONTINUED..!!



