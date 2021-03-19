Growing health concerns, changing dietary habits among consumers, and new product launches are driving the demand of the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Market Size – USD 150.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends –Growing demand for personalized dietary supplements
The global Dietary Supplements Market is forecasted to be worth USD 235.87 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for supplements in the sports nutrition industry. Besides, the increasing incidence of malnutrition of infants in developing countries is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market players. The emergence of e-commerce portals worldwide is most likely to fuel the sales of the products.
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Nestle S.A., GlaxoSmithKline, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Glanbia, Bayer AG, Arkopharma Laboratories Pharmaceutiques, Pfizer, and Archer Daniels Midland, among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Dietary Supplements Market on the basis of Ingredient, Distribution Channel, End User, Application, Form, and region:
Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Minerals
Vitamins
Herbal Supplements
Omega fatty acids
Fibers & Specialty carbohydrates
Protein & Amino acids
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Online Channels
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Pharmacies & Drug Stores
Others
End user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Geriatric
Infants
Adults
Children
Pregnant Women
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Bone & Joint Health
Energy & Weight management
Diabetes
Immunity
Others
Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Capsules
Liquids
Powders
Tablets
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Dietary Supplements Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Dietary Supplements market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Dietary Supplements Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising health concerns
4.2.2.2. Increasing healthcare costs
4.2.2.3. Increasing production of Quality supplements
4.2.2.4. Changing lifestyle and dietary habits
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Rising demand for organic food
4.2.3.2. High price of the Dietary Supplements
4.2.3.3. Product recalls
4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Dietary Supplements Market By Ingredient Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
5.1. Ingredient Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Minerals
5.1.2. Vitamins
5.1.3. Herbal Supplements
5.1.4. Omega fatty acids
5.1.5. Fibers & Specialty carbohydrates
5.1.6. Protein & Amino acids
5.1.7. Others
Chapter 6. Dietary Supplements Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
6.1. Distribution Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Online channels
6.1.2. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
6.1.3. Pharmacies & Drug Stores
6.1.4. Others
Chapter 7. Dietary Supplements Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
7.1. End User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Geriatric
7.1.2. Infants
7.1.3. Adults
7.1.4. Children
7.1.5. Pregnant Women
Chapter 8. Dietary Supplements Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
8.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
8.1.1. Bone & Joint Health
8.1.2. Energy & Weight management
8.1.3. Diabetes
8.1.4. Immunity
8.1.5. Others
CONTINUED..!!
