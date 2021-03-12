Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The global Fermented Food and Ingredients Market will be worth USD 875.21 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising need for food preservation. The increasing awareness among the health conscious population and their changing dietary patterns is expected to drive the demand for fermented ingredients and food products over the forecast period.



Advancements in the food & beverage industry have resulted in the increasing utilization of fermented ingredients for the production of processed food & beverages. Increased demand for nutritious and healthy food & beverage products has resulted in the growth of the market.



Request for a sample report here@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/375



Key participants include I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Angel Yeast Co. Limited, BASF SE, Lonza, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Danone, CHR. Hansen A/S and Evonik Industries, among others.



The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Fermented Food and Ingredients market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Fermented Food and Ingredients Market on the basis of Food Type. Ingredient Type, Distribution Channel, and region:



Food Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fermented Dairy Products

Fermented Beverages

Fermented Confectionary & Bakery Products

Fermented Vegetable Products



Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Organic Acids

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Industrial Enzymes

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online Stores

Supermarkets

Health Stores

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



Make an Inquiry of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/375



Objectives of the Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Study:



An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Fermented Food and Ingredients market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising awareness about food preservation

4.2.2.2. Increasing health awareness among consumers

4.2.2.3. Rising prevalence of obesity and digestive problems

4.2.2.4. Growing biopharmaceutical industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Uncertainty regarding the adverse effects of fermentation

4.2.3.2. High cost of the raw materials

4.2.3.3. Inconsistent availability of raw materials

4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Fermented Food and Ingredients Market By Food Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Food Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Fermented Dairy Products

5.1.2. Fermented Beverages

5.1.3. Fermented Confectionary & Bakery Products

5.1.4. Fermented Vegetable Products



Chapter 6. Fermented Food and Ingredients Market By Ingredient Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. Ingredient Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Organic Acids

6.1.2. Amino Acids

6.1.3. Vitamins

6.1.4. Industrial Enzymes

6.1.5. Others



CONTINUED..!!



Take a Look at our Related Reports:



Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Size



Ambulatory EHR Market Share



Healthcare CRM Market Growth



Fiber Cement Market Trends



Dairy Enzymes Market Demand



Cold Plasma Market Revenue



Industrial Lubricants Market Statistics



Cooling Fabrics Market Key Players Opportunities



Drug Screening Market Analysis



Mammography Workstations Market Development Strategy



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-fermented-food-and-ingredients-market