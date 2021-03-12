The rising need for food preservation and increasing awareness among the health-conscious population is driving the demand of the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The global Fermented Food and Ingredients Market will be worth USD 875.21 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising need for food preservation. The increasing awareness among the health conscious population and their changing dietary patterns is expected to drive the demand for fermented ingredients and food products over the forecast period.
Advancements in the food & beverage industry have resulted in the increasing utilization of fermented ingredients for the production of processed food & beverages. Increased demand for nutritious and healthy food & beverage products has resulted in the growth of the market.
Key participants include I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Angel Yeast Co. Limited, BASF SE, Lonza, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Danone, CHR. Hansen A/S and Evonik Industries, among others.
The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Fermented Food and Ingredients market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Fermented Food and Ingredients Market on the basis of Food Type. Ingredient Type, Distribution Channel, and region:
Food Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Fermented Dairy Products
Fermented Beverages
Fermented Confectionary & Bakery Products
Fermented Vegetable Products
Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Organic Acids
Amino Acids
Vitamins
Industrial Enzymes
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Online Stores
Supermarkets
Health Stores
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Fermented Food and Ingredients market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising awareness about food preservation
4.2.2.2. Increasing health awareness among consumers
4.2.2.3. Rising prevalence of obesity and digestive problems
4.2.2.4. Growing biopharmaceutical industry
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Uncertainty regarding the adverse effects of fermentation
4.2.3.2. High cost of the raw materials
4.2.3.3. Inconsistent availability of raw materials
4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Fermented Food and Ingredients Market By Food Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
5.1. Food Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Fermented Dairy Products
5.1.2. Fermented Beverages
5.1.3. Fermented Confectionary & Bakery Products
5.1.4. Fermented Vegetable Products
Chapter 6. Fermented Food and Ingredients Market By Ingredient Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
6.1. Ingredient Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Organic Acids
6.1.2. Amino Acids
6.1.3. Vitamins
6.1.4. Industrial Enzymes
6.1.5. Others
CONTINUED..!!
