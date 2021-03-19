Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Market Size – USD 4.44 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 17.2%, Market Trends –Exhaustive usage of genome editing in personalized medicine



The global gene editing Market is projected to reach USD 15.79 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The use of the technology for malady wipeout through direct correction of disturbances in traditional physiology, engineering the immunologic response, and alteration of microorganism targets within the host which is anticipated to drive the market with substantial opportunities.



It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market. The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.



Key participants embrace Cibus, Recombinetics, Inc, Merck KGaA, Sangamo, exactitude Biosciences and Editas medication among others.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global gene editing Market on the basis of technology, end user, applications and region:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

(CRISPR)/Cas9

TALENS/MegaTALs

ZFN

ANTISENSE

Other Technologies



Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cell Line Engineering

Animal Genetic Engineering

Plant Genetic Engineering

Diagnostic Applications

Drug Discovery and Development

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



Objectives of the Global Gene Editing Market Study:



An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Gene Editing market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Gene Editing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Gene Editing Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing areas of application around genomics

4.2.2.2. Growing government funding and rise in the number of genomics projects

4.2.2.3. Introduction of CRISPR-Cas9

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Heavy cost of equipment associated

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Gene Editing Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. (CRISPR)/Cas9

5.1.2. TALENS/MegaTALs

5.1.3. ZFN

5.1.4. ANTISENSE

5.1.5. Other Technologies



Chapter 6. Gene Editing Market By Applications Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. Applications Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Cell Line Engineering

6.1.2. Animal Genetic Engineering

6.1.3. Plant Genetic Engineering

6.1.4. Diagnostic Applications

6.1.5. Drug Discovery and Development



Chapter 7. Gene Editing Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

7.1. End User Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

7.1.2. Academic and Government Research Institutes

7.1.3. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



CONTINUED..!!



