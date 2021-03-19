The growth of the market is attributed to rising government initiatives across the major nations coupled with expanding application areas of genomics
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Market Size – USD 4.44 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 17.2%, Market Trends –Exhaustive usage of genome editing in personalized medicine
The global gene editing Market is projected to reach USD 15.79 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The use of the technology for malady wipeout through direct correction of disturbances in traditional physiology, engineering the immunologic response, and alteration of microorganism targets within the host which is anticipated to drive the market with substantial opportunities.
It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market. The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Key participants embrace Cibus, Recombinetics, Inc, Merck KGaA, Sangamo, exactitude Biosciences and Editas medication among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global gene editing Market on the basis of technology, end user, applications and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
(CRISPR)/Cas9
TALENS/MegaTALs
ZFN
ANTISENSE
Other Technologies
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Cell Line Engineering
Animal Genetic Engineering
Plant Genetic Engineering
Diagnostic Applications
Drug Discovery and Development
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
Academic and Government Research Institutes
Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Gene Editing Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Gene Editing market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Gene Editing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Gene Editing Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing areas of application around genomics
4.2.2.2. Growing government funding and rise in the number of genomics projects
4.2.2.3. Introduction of CRISPR-Cas9
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Heavy cost of equipment associated
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Gene Editing Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. (CRISPR)/Cas9
5.1.2. TALENS/MegaTALs
5.1.3. ZFN
5.1.4. ANTISENSE
5.1.5. Other Technologies
Chapter 6. Gene Editing Market By Applications Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
6.1. Applications Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Cell Line Engineering
6.1.2. Animal Genetic Engineering
6.1.3. Plant Genetic Engineering
6.1.4. Diagnostic Applications
6.1.5. Drug Discovery and Development
Chapter 7. Gene Editing Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
7.1. End User Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
7.1.2. Academic and Government Research Institutes
7.1.3. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
CONTINUED..!!
