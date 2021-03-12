The Increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in construction is one of the driving factors influencing the market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The global Green Construction Market is forecasted to be worth USD 610.61 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The green construction market is witnessing high demand due to the rise in demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. The need to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and focus on ensuring buildings have environmental sustainability will foster market growth.
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
Key participants include Alumasc Group Plc, Binderholz GmBH, Bauder Ltd., Forbo International SA, Certain Teed Corporation, The Turner Corp., Clark Group, Gilbane Building Co., Hensel Phelps, and The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Green Construction Market on the product, application, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Exterior Products
Roofing
Windows
Siding
Doors
Interior Products
Insulation
Floorings
Solar Products
Building Systems
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Residential Buildings
Non-Residential Buildings
Commercial & Office
Institutional
Industrial
Hospitality & Leisure
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Green Construction Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Green Construction market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Green Construction Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Green Construction Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings
4.2.2.2. A rise in infrastructure development projects in the APAC region
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw materials
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Green Construction Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Exterior Products
5.1.1.1. Roofing
5.1.1.2. Windows
5.1.1.3. Siding
5.1.1.4. Doors
5.1.2. Interior Products
5.1.2.1. Insulation
5.1.2.2. Floorings
5.1.3. Solar Products
5.1.4. Building Systems
5.1.5. Others
Chapter 6. Green Construction Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Residential Buildings
6.1.2. Non-Residential Buildings
6.1.2.1. Commercial & Office
6.1.2.2. Institutional
6.1.2.3. Industrial
6.1.2.4. Hospitality & Leisure
6.1.2.5. Others
CONTINUED..!!
