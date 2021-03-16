The increasing emphasis on battlefield technolgy upgrade and extensive rise in investment in the defense & foreign intelligence are the major factors influencing the market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- The Global Ground Defense System Market is forecasted to be worth USD 68.28 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of battlefield intelligence, rising demand for cyber security in military & defense intelligence involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric warfare, and growing investment in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
Key players in the market The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Ground Defense System Market on the basis of Application, End-User, Component, Technology, and Region:
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Logistics & Transportation
Surveillance & Reconnaissance
Cyber Security
Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD)
Intelligence & Data Warfare
Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring
Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Military
Defense Intelligence
Law Enforcement
Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Products
Modern Weapons
Armored Fighting Vehicle
Command and Control System
Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle
Satellite
Armored and Unmanned Ground Vehicle
Soldier Equipment
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
Smart Clothing
Vision and Surveillance
RFID
Communication Devices
Others
Services
Artificial Intelligence
Cyber Security
Data Transfer Protocol
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Artificial Intelligence
3D Printing
Internet of Things
Wearable Devices
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Russia
UK
Germany
France
BENELUX
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
North Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Ground Defense System Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Ground Defense System market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Ground Defense System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Ground Defense System Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing emphasis on battlefield technology upgrade
4.2.2.2. Asymmetric welfare interpersonal relationships among countries
4.2.2.3. Huge growth in the IoT devices & information technology
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it
4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Ground Defense System Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Arms & Ammunition
5.1.2. Logistics & Transportation
5.1.3. Surveillance & Reconnaissance
5.1.4. Cyber Security
5.1.5. Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD)
5.1.6. Intelligence & Data Warfare
5.1.7. Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring
5.1.8. Others
Chapter 6. Ground Defense System Market By End-User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
6.1. End-User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Military
6.1.2. Defense Intelligence
6.1.3. Law Enforcement
CONTINUED..!!
