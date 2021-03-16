Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- The Global Ground Defense System Market is forecasted to be worth USD 68.28 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of battlefield intelligence, rising demand for cyber security in military & defense intelligence involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric warfare, and growing investment in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.



The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.



Key players in the market The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Ground Defense System Market on the basis of Application, End-User, Component, Technology, and Region:



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Logistics & Transportation

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Cyber Security

Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD)

Intelligence & Data Warfare

Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring

Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Military

Defense Intelligence

Law Enforcement



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Products

Modern Weapons

Armored Fighting Vehicle

Command and Control System

Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle

Satellite

Armored and Unmanned Ground Vehicle

Soldier Equipment

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Smart Clothing

Vision and Surveillance

RFID

Communication Devices

Others

Services

Artificial Intelligence

Cyber Security

Data Transfer Protocol

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Artificial Intelligence

3D Printing

Internet of Things

Wearable Devices

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Russia

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

North Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest of MEA



Objectives of the Global Ground Defense System Market Study:



An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Ground Defense System market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Ground Defense System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Ground Defense System Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing emphasis on battlefield technology upgrade

4.2.2.2. Asymmetric welfare interpersonal relationships among countries

4.2.2.3. Huge growth in the IoT devices & information technology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it

4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Ground Defense System Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Arms & Ammunition

5.1.2. Logistics & Transportation

5.1.3. Surveillance & Reconnaissance

5.1.4. Cyber Security

5.1.5. Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD)

5.1.6. Intelligence & Data Warfare

5.1.7. Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring

5.1.8. Others



Chapter 6. Ground Defense System Market By End-User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. End-User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Military

6.1.2. Defense Intelligence

6.1.3. Law Enforcement



CONTINUED..!!



