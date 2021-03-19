The increasing geriatric population and the growing adoption of innovative medical technology are fueling the market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Market Size – USD 7.34 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.6%, Market Trends – The rising preference for MISs (minimally invasive surgeries).
The global Healthcare Robotics Market is anticipated to reach USD 34.79 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The Healthcare Robotics market is forecasted to grow significantly due to the growing demand for improved medical operations and fault free diagnosis and treatment. Rise in investment and awareness from the government for the installation of robots for medical surgeries is also expected to drive the healthcare robotics market's growth in the forecasted period.
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
The leading players in the market include Stryker Corporation, InTouch Technologies, Inc., Medrobotics Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Mazor Robotics Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Robotics, Renishaw plc, Aethon Inc., Hocoma Inc, Omnicell, Inc. and among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare robotics market based on type, application, portability, end-use industry, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Laparoscopy Robotic Systems
Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots
Emergency response robotic systems
Hospital and Pharmacy Robots
Rehabilitation Robots
Neurosurgical Robotic Systems
Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots
Surgical Robots
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Neurosurgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Cardiology
Laparoscopy
Pharmacy Applications
Others
Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Mobile
Fixed
End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Rehabilitation Centers
Hospitals
Specialty Centers
Clinics
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Healthcare Robotics Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Healthcare Robotics market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Healthcare Robotics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Healthcare Robotics Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing demand for automation in healthcare industry
4.2.2.2. The rising advancement in technology
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Expensive Setup Cost
4.2.3.2. Limitation of functions
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Healthcare Robotics Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Laparoscopy Robotic Systems
5.1.2. Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots
5.1.3. Emergency response robotic systems
5.1.4. Hospital and Pharmacy Robots
5.1.5. Rehabilitation Robots
5.1.6. Neurosurgical Robotic Systems
5.1.7. Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots
5.1.8. Surgical Robots
5.1.9. Others
CONTINUED..!!
