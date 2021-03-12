The rising prevalence of Leukemia and Multiple myeloma and the increasing awareness among patients and healthcare professionals about initial diagnosis are driving the demand for the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 5.45 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rapid growth of the global market for Hematologic Malignancies Testing can be attributed to the rising prevalence of Leukemia and Multiple myeloma. 10% of all hematologic cancers are due to multiple myeloma. It is estimated that about 12,830 deaths from multiple myeloma (7,190 in men and 5,640 in women) will happen in 2020.
Besides, increasing awareness among patients and healthcare professionals about the initial diagnosis of Hematologic Malignancies is anticipated to stimulate growth over the forecasted timeframe.
Request for a sample report here@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/368
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
Key participants include ArcherDx, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Invitae Corporation, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Cancer Genetics Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, Asuragen, Inc., and Invivoscribe, Inc. among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market on the basis of product, technology, disease, end-use, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Services
Kits
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Polymerase Chain Reaction
Immunohistochemistry
Next-generation sequencing
Fluorescence in situ hybridization
Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Multiple myeloma
Myelodysplastic syndrome
Leukemia
Myeloproliferative neoplasms
Lymphoma
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Research Institutions
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Laboratories
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Make an Inquiry of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/368
Objectives of the Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Hematologic Malignancies Testing market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. The increasing prevalence of cancer
4.2.2.2. Growing prevalence of Leukemia and Multiple myeloma
4.2.2.3. Increased research and development activities
4.2.2.4. Growing awareness among patients and healthcare professionals
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Lack of expertise
4.2.3.2. Problems with the analytical reliability of genetic cancer tests
4.2.3.3. High Costs
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Services
5.1.2. Kits
Chapter 6. Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Polymerase Chain Reaction
6.1.2. Immunohistochemistry
6.1.3. Next-generation sequencing
6.1.4. Fluorescence in situ hybridization
CONTINUED..!!
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Size
Ambulatory EHR Market Share
Healthcare CRM Market Growth
Fiber Cement Market Trends
Dairy Enzymes Market Demand
Cold Plasma Market Revenue
Industrial Lubricants Market Statistics
Cooling Fabrics Market Key Players Opportunities
Drug Screening Market Analysis
Mammography Workstations Market Development Strategy
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-hematologic-malignancies-testing-market