The increasing emphasis on self-defense fireamrs training and extensive rise in investment in arms & ammo for the shooting & hunting purposes are the major factors influencing the market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- The Global Hunting & Shooting Ammunition Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1.73 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the hunting & shooting ammunition for bird-hunting, self-defense training, increasing interest & skill development in shooting, usage of the hunting & shooting ammunition in sports, and availability of the cost effective weapons for these ammunition, to name a few.
Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.
The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Hunting and Shooting Ammunition market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Hunting & Shooting Ammunition Market on the basis of Type, End Users, Caliber, Materials Used, and Region:
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Bullets
Artillery Shells
Others
Total
End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Hunting
Sports
Training
Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Small
9mm
56mm
62mm
7mm
.338 Lapua Magnum
.338 Norma Magnum
5mm
Others
Medium
20mm
25mm
30mm
40mm
Others
Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Steel
Aluminum
Polymer
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Russia
UK
Germany
France
BENELUX
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Pakistan
South Korea
North Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Hunting and Shooting Ammunition Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Hunting and Shooting Ammunition market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Hunting & Shooting Ammunition Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Hunting & Shooting Ammunition Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing emphasis on the self-defense firearms training
4.2.2.2. Significant uplift in the practice of the bird & animal hunting using nonlethal arms & Hunting & Shooting Ammunitions
4.2.2.3. Growing interest upon the shooting based games or skill development in the firearms shooting
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it
4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Hunting & Shooting Ammunition Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Bullets
5.1.2. Artillery Shells
5.1.3. Others
Chapter 6. Hunting & Shooting Ammunition Market By End Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1. End Users Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Hunting
6.1.2. Sports
6.1.3. Training
CONTINUED..!!
